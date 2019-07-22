Technology News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price Specifications, Sale Offers

Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999, and the Redmi K20 Pro price will retail starting at Rs. 27,999.

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 06:17 IST
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price Specifications, Sale Offers

Redmi K20-series phones pack a 4,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Launch offers include double data benefit from Airtel
  • A Premium Hard Cover will be bundled in the retail box

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were both launched in India last week, and the phones are set to go on sale for the “first time” today for the public at large. The company had earlier organised an Alpha Sale for the two phones for select consumers. The sale will commence on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST. Key highlights of the phones include a full-HD+ AMOLED display, a pop-up selfie camera module, new Aura Prime Design, and a 3D four-curved large arc body. The phones have some stark differences like the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, and the Redmi K20 is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India, sale timing, launch offers

The Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 23,999. In contrast, the Redmi K20 Pro price has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 30,999.

As we mentioned earlier, the phones will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST today. The phone will be offered in three colour options - Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Both Redmi K20-series phones will get a Premium Hard Cover worth Rs. 999 in the retail box.

Launch offers on the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro include double data benefits specifically for Airtel customers using the Rs. 249 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan. There will also be Airtel Thanks Gold tier benefits for the customers.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and has a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Redmi K20 Pro has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech.

Redmi K20 specifications

The Redmi K20 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Redmi K20 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also has up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi K20 has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor along with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi K20 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Price in India, Redmi K20 Specifications, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Specifcations
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price Specifications, Sale Offers
