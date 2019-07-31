Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are set to be available for purchase in India today. Just like the previous rounds, the latest sale will take place through Flipkart and Mi.com and will be live until the stocks last. The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both share an identical Aura Prime design language that brings a 3D curved back. The phones also sport a pop-up selfie camera that comes with a pulsating notification LED light. Both Redmi K20-series phones also have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Other key highlights of the handsets include an in-display fingerprint sensor, triple rear camera setup, 4,000mAh battery, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi K20 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 30,999. In contrast, the Redmi K20 price starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 23,999.

Both Flipkart and Mi.com will kick off the latest sale round at 12pm (noon) IST today. The phones will be available in three distinct colour options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue.

Sale offers on both phones include a five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, flat Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions, and five percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards. These offers are available through Flipkart. Also, the online marketplace is offering no-cost EMI options.

Mi.com, on the other hand, provides Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, exchange discounts, and two claims of Mi Screen Protect.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 in India earlier this month.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K20 Pro has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech.

Redmi K20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor along with an f/1.75 lens as well as a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera available on the pop-up module.

On the connectivity front, the Redmi K20 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.