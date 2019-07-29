Technology News

  Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale Again in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Sale Timing, Specifications, Offers

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale Again in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Sale Timing, Specifications, Offers

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both sport a pop-up selfie camera and a rear triple camera setup.

Updated: 29 July 2019 10:36 IST
Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC

Highlights
  • The Redmi K20 series sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST
  • Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options, cashback from various banks
  • Redmi K20 series price in India starts at Rs. 21,999

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are all set to go on sale again in India today. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart and Mi.com and will be live till the stocks last. The phones were on sale during Super Flash Sunday on Flipkart just a day ago, wherein three other phones were also put on flash sale at the same time. The Redmi K20 series comes with a pop-up selfie camera setup, a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a triple rear camera setup.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro price in India

The Redmi K20 price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 23,999. However, the Redmi K20 Pro price is set at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 30,999.

As mentioned, the sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart, and Mi.com. The phones will be offered in three distinct colour options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue.

In terms of the sale offers, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, flat Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit card, and debit card EMI transactions, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Mi.com is offering Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, discount on exchange, 2 claims of Mi Screen Protect for phone's screen against accidental and liquid damages, and double data, unlimited calling and exclusive #AirtelThanks benefits.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and has a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Redmi K20 Pro has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech.

Redmi K20 specifications

The Redmi K20 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Redmi K20 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also has up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi K20 has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor along with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi K20 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Comments

Redmi, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale Again in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Sale Timing, Specifications, Offers
