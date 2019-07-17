Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have been launched in India. The new Redmi phones were originally unveiled in China back in late May. Xiaomi at its event in New Delhi earlier today announced that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be available for purchase in the Indian market starting July 22. Key highlights of both Redmi K20-series phones include a full-HD+ AMOLED display, 3D four-curved large arc body along with a new Aura Prime Design, and a pop-up selfie camera module. Additionally, the Redmi K20 Pro packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and 27W fast charging support, whereas the Redmi K20 houses an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC and 18W fast charging support.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There are also the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 23,999. In contrast, the Redmi K20 Pro price has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 30,999.

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both come in three distinct colour options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue.

The first sale of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will commence through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST on July 22. The handsets will also be available for purchase soon through Mi partner stores. Furthermore, both Redmi K20-series phones will get a Premium Hard Cover in the retail box.

For customers who participated in the Alpha Sale, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be available for purchase starting 8pm today through Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi will also offer a cashback worth Rs. 2,000 for the Alpha Sale customers when purchasing through an ICICI credit card.

Launch offers on the Redmi K20 Pro include a double data benefit specifically for Airtel customers using the Rs. 249 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan. There will also be Airtel Thanks Gold tier benefits for the customers.

Alongside the regular Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro models, Xiaomi at its New Delhi event unveiled a special edition of the Redmi K20 Pro that it calls the Redmi K20 Pro Signature Edition. The company claims that the limited edition variant comes at a manufacturing cost of Rs. 4,80,000, though the retail price is yet to be revealed. Also, there will be only 20 units available for purchase.

To recall, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were originally launched in China back in late May.

Redmi K20 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Redmi K20 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also has up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi K20 comes with a full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Redmi K20 has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor along with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi K20 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications, features

Just like the Redmi K20, the Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and has a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The flagship phone, however, also comes with hardware DC dimming. There is also the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi has offered an eight-layer graphite cooling system along with bi-directional heat dissipation on the Redmi K20 Pro that is touted to enable a sustained peak performance. There is also second-generation Game Turbo to please mobile gamers with enhanced graphics.

The Redmi K20 Pro has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

Redmi K20 Pro houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor

Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech.