Xiaomi on Thursday announced that it has officially revised the pricing of Redmi K20 Pro smartphone in India. Notably, this is hardly a new pricing for the phone as the company has consistently been selling both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants of the phone at the so-called revised pricing since mid-December, many times as a part of its ‘almost always running' Mi Super Sale and even without it. Today's announcement is most likely just a reminder to the customers that the phones are available for less than their last official pricing.

Xiaomi India boss Manu Kumar Jain announced the development on Twitter. Redmi K20 Pro is the second phone to see a price cut announcement today. Earlier, the company has revealed that it has reduced the price of Mi A3 in India and the phone will now retail at Rs. 11,999.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India

Coming to the Redmi K20 Pro price, the phone is now set at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model, whereas the smartphone's top-end 8GB + 256GB model can be purchased at Rs. 27,999. The phone was earlier retailing at Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and at Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM version. Xiaomi is selling the Redmi K20 Pro via mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's offline partner stores in the country. The phone can be purchased in Carbon Black, Flame Blue, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone has already received MIUI 11 update in the country and should get Android 10 as well soon. The phone comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Redmi K20 Pro has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary image sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech.

