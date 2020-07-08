Redmi K20 Pro has received a temporary price cut in India. The price cut has been introduced only on the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and it will be live till July 13. The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model's new price is already reflecting on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Mi.com. The phone had seen a price hike in April this year, due to the GST rate increase on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent. The hike on the Redmi 6GB RAM option was of Rs. 2,000, and essentially that is being waived off till July 13.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain announced the Redmi K20 Pro price cut via a tweet. The Redmi K20 Pro is currently priced at Rs. 24,999 on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Flipkart sites, down from its Rs. 26,999 pricing. This reduced price will be live till July 13. The Redmi K20 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model continues to retail at Rs. 29,999 in India. As mentioned, the phone had seen a GST-related price hike in April this year, and back then the Redmi K20 Pro price was revised to Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

The Redmi K20 Pro is available online in four colour options – Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Redmi K20 Pro has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary image sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

The phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech. Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.