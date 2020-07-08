Technology News
Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM Model Gets a Promotional Pricing in India, Now Available at Rs. 24,999

The Redmi K20 Pro has seen a temporary price drop of Rs. 2,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 July 2020 18:45 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

Redmi K20 Pro 8GB RAM option does not see a price cut

  • Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The phone is listed on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com
  • Redmi K20 Pro 8GB model is currently priced at Rs. 29,999

Redmi K20 Pro has received a temporary price cut in India. The price cut has been introduced only on the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and it will be live till July 13. The Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model's new price is already reflecting on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Mi.com. The phone had seen a price hike in April this year, due to the GST rate increase on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent. The hike on the Redmi 6GB RAM option was of Rs. 2,000, and essentially that is being waived off till July 13.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain announced the Redmi K20 Pro price cut via a tweet. The Redmi K20 Pro is currently priced at Rs. 24,999 on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Flipkart sites, down from its Rs. 26,999 pricing. This reduced price will be live till July 13. The Redmi K20 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model continues to retail at Rs. 29,999 in India. As mentioned, the phone had seen a GST-related price hike in April this year, and back then the Redmi K20 Pro price was revised to Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

The Redmi K20 Pro is available online in four colour options – Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Redmi K20 Pro has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary image sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

The phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech. Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
