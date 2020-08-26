Redmi K20 Pro has received a temporary price cut of Rs. 4,000 in India. The price cut has been introduced only on the 6GB + 128GB storage option, and the phone will be available for the discounted price till August 31. The price cut will be offered via Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi.com, all retail outlets, and Mi Stores. This is not the first time that the phone has been discounted. After witnessing a price hike due to the increase in GST rate on smartphones in April this year, the company offered a similar price cut last month.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India

Redmi India announced the price cut for the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB + 128GB variant via a tweet. The Redmi K20 Pro is currently priced at Rs. 22,999 on all above mentioned platforms: Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Flipkart, down from its regular pricing of Rs. 26,999. The phone is offered in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Pearl Blue and Glacier Blue colours. Other models bear the same price tag as before.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. There is a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For photography, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup sporting a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary image sensor that is paired with an f/1.75 lens. There is a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel third sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

