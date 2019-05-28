Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro smartphones are official. After months of speculation, leaks, and official teasers, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi on Tuesday unveiled the new Redmi flagship smartphones at a press event in Beijing. The new smartphones show how Xiaomi is doubling down on the Redmi brand, after spinning it off as an independent brand in the start of this year. The first smartphone lineup out of the Redmi brand – Redmi Note 7 series – have been a massive success for the company and on Monday, it had announced that over 10 million of the Redmi Note 7 series phones have been sold in just 129 days.

The new Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones are the brand's attempt to capture the consumers who are willing to spend slightly more than a typical Redmi consumer to get flagship grade and premium experience. The phones will sit at the top of the brand's smartphone portfolio.

Redmi says the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro comes with features like AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, and hardware DC Dimming support, all in a 3D four-curved large arc body. The two are also the company's first smartphones with a pop-up selfie camera module.

In addition to the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones, Redmi also introduced its first laptop in the form of RedmiBook 14.

Although there is no word on the India launch date of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro at this point, Xiaomi's India boss Manu Kumar Jain has already revealed that the Redmi K20 (and possibly Redmi K20 Pro) will be arriving in the country.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price

According to Redmi, the new Redmi K20 Pro will carry a price tag started at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) in China for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants will retail at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) respectively.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 price will start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone will be priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,200).

The first sale of the Redmi K20 Pro will take place on June 1 in China, whereas the Redmi K20 will be available for the first time on June 6.

While the Redmi K20 Pro will be offered in three colours – Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Fiber Black - the Redmi K20 will be sold in just two colours- Glacier Blue and Flame Red.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, hardware DC dimming support, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with one core clocked at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, Redmi has packed an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the smartphone, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

Among other specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

Further, there is up to 256GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The dimensions of the phone are 156.7x74.3x8.8mm and it weighs 191 grams.

Redmi K20 specifications

The Redmi K20 comes almost the same design and specifications as Redmi K20 Pro, except the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, just 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, and 18W fast charging support.