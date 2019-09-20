Xiaomi recently revealed plans to launch an upgraded version of the Redmi K20 Pro that will draw power from the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and will pack up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The company has now officially launched the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition aka Exclusive Edition in China. The only differences between the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition are the new Qualcomm processor, more RAM, and more inbuilt storage. Additionally, the company has also unveiled a new colour variant for the phone called “Cool Black Mech Edition”, which draws some inspiration from the Black Shark 2 gaming phone's rear panel.

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition price

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition has been launched in a total of three configurations. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,000), while the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model will set buyers back by CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The top-end Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage carries a price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,000), but it is currently listed for pre-order at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for a limited time until September 23.

The phone's Cool Black Mech Edition colour option is inspired by the Black Shark 2

The phone is already up for pre-order from the official Mi store and other e-commerce portals such as TMall, JD.com, and Suning in China. The phone comes in a total of five colour variants viz. Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Black, Water Honey, and the new Cool Black Mech Edition. However, it is unclear if Xiaomi will bring the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition to other markets as well, including India.

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition specifications

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, as mentioned above, only upgrades the processor and RAM over the standard Redmi K20 Pro. The phone packs 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, which has a slightly faster GPU compared to the Snapdragon 855, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

It comes equipped with triple rear cameras that include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. A 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera is there for selfies and video calls. The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.