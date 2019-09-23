Xiaomi recently took the wraps off the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition aka Exclusive Edition in China. The new smartphone is similar to the Redmi K20 Pro that was launched earlier this year, but the new model comes with beefed up hardware. The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and comes in three variants. Redmi's general manager and Xiaomi VP, Lu Weibing, has now announced that the new smartphone will be getting an update to MIUI 11 very soon.

Redmi's general manager took to Weibo to announce that the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition will get MIUI 11. Lu Weibing has also added that the phone will not ship with MIUI 11 out of the box, but will get an OTA update for it. However, he hasn't mentioned any specific timeline for the same. Interestingly, the Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition isn't the only smartphone getting the update as Lu Weibing has confirmed that MIUI 11 will be rolling out to the Redmi K20 series. This means that the update will find its way to the Redmi K20 as well as the Redmi K20 Pro.

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition is an upgraded version of the Redmi K20 Pro and packs Snapdragon 855+ SOC for better performance. The new chipset is clocked higher and offers better performance compared to the Snapdragon 855. The Redmi K20 Premium Edition currently runs on MIUI 10.

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition price

The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variants. These variants are priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,000), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,000), and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,000), respectively. The Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition comes with a triple camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel depth sensor.

We can also expect some new feature such as a Family Sharing to be included in MIUI 11. Xiaomi has also been teasing this feature along with others like Children's space and Earthquake alert. The Family Sharing feature is expected to be similar to the Family Sharing Feature for iOS that allows sharing information between family members' devices securely and quickly. Family Sharing on MIUI 11 will let you track the location of family members, set app usage timers, and even control WeChat usage. Interestingly, this feature is said to work with any Android device as well as the iPhone.