Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones are now available in a new Pearl White colour in India, Xiaomi has announced. The Chinese smartphone has said that with the latest launch the two Redmi series phones are now offered in a total of four colours. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were previously sold in Carbon Black, Flame Red and Glacier Blue. The Pearl White colour for both phones is already listed on Flipkart and Mi.com, and available to buy. Xiaomi has said the new colour is also being offered via Mi Home stores in the country.

“With a beautiful white glass finish and a gold aluminium frame, the Pearl White colour variant is set to catch the fancy of a completely new set of smartphone users that believe in minimalism,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price

The Pearl White variant of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be sold at the same price as the existing options. To recall, Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone is sold at Rs. 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, is sold at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro specifications

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro share a number of specifications like 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass, 20-megapixel selfie camera, Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top, and 4,000mAh battery. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage, whereas the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro uses Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, both Redmi K20 series phones have a triple camera setup on the back with 48-megapixel primary shooter. While Redmi K20 Pro has Sony's IMX586 sensor, the Redmi K20 has Sony's IMX582 sensor. The other two cameras in both phones include a 13-megapixel shooter with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens.