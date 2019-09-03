Technology News
loading

Redmi K20 Series 'Pearl White' Colour Option Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow

In China, the Redmi K20 Pro is available in a ‘Summer Honey White’ colour option already.

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 14:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Series 'Pearl White' Colour Option Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mi India

Redmi K20 series is currently available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Mi India teases that the new option will launch tomorrow
  • It is currently listed in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue options
  • The new option may be called ‘Pearl White’ in India

Xiaomi is now teasing the arrival of a White colour option for the Redmi K20 series in India. The Redmi K20 Pro got a Summer Honey White colour option a while ago, and this new colour option could be made available in the Indian market as well. The new teaser poster released by Mi India suggests that the Redmi K20 series is getting a new ‘Pearl White' colour option, and it should be made available in the country starting tomorrow.

Redmi India took to Twitter to release a teaser poster for an upcoming colour option for the Redmi K20 series. The teaser poster has a White colour palate throughout, and a pearl is sitting in the middle. Inside the pearl, words are written discreetly, “The white will be here tomorrow, see you then.” This suggests that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be made available in a new ‘Pearl White' colour option, and the new colour model will be announced tomorrow. Of course, the name of the colour option hasn't been announced by the company, and this is speculation based on the clue thus far.

As mentioned, Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi K20 Pro in a ‘Summer Honey White' colour option in China a few months ago, but it appears to be slightly different in hue. This may however be the same colour option that is now being made available in India as well. Xiaomi is known to change the name of its colour option outside of the home market, and the Redmi K20 series could be getting the same treatment.

In China, only the Redmi K20 Pro got the new white colour option, and the Redmi K20 is still only available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue options. There's no clarity if the same will happen in the Indian market, or the company will launch the new colour option for both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

Recently, the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro also got the Astro White colour option in India, after it was introduced in China as the ‘Mirror Flower Water Moon' option first.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 855
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi k20 Pro, Pearl White, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Netflix September 2019 Releases: Bard of Blood, Criminal, Blinded by the Light, and More
Redmi K20 Series 'Pearl White' Colour Option Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus TV to Have Eight Speakers With 50W Output, Dolby Atmos Support
  2. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  3. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  4. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  5. Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Motorola One Action Now Available via Open Sales in India
  8. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  9. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Completes De-Orbital Operation of Moon Lander Vikram
  10. Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Realme.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 8.1 Price in India Cut, 4GB RAM Variant Now Available at Rs. 15,999
  2. Redmi K20 Series 'Pearl White' Colour Option Teased to Launch in India Tomorrow
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Price in India, Specifications, Features, and Release Date: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Xiaomi to Launch 4 Phones With Samsung's 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor: Report
  5. Lenovo K10 Note, A6 Note Specifications Revealed in Flipkart Teasers Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get Fifth Android Q Developer Preview
  7. Realme Q to Sport 4,035mAh Battery, 20W VOOC Fast Charging Tech: CMO
  8. Apple Watch to Get Sleep Tracking Feature, May Be Announced Next Week: Report
  9. The Family Man Teaser Trailer Offers a Peek at Amazon’s Next Indian Series
  10. The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Manoj Bajpayee Poster, Trailer to Release Thursday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.