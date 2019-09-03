Xiaomi is now teasing the arrival of a White colour option for the Redmi K20 series in India. The Redmi K20 Pro got a Summer Honey White colour option a while ago, and this new colour option could be made available in the Indian market as well. The new teaser poster released by Mi India suggests that the Redmi K20 series is getting a new ‘Pearl White' colour option, and it should be made available in the country starting tomorrow.

Redmi India took to Twitter to release a teaser poster for an upcoming colour option for the Redmi K20 series. The teaser poster has a White colour palate throughout, and a pearl is sitting in the middle. Inside the pearl, words are written discreetly, “The white will be here tomorrow, see you then.” This suggests that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be made available in a new ‘Pearl White' colour option, and the new colour model will be announced tomorrow. Of course, the name of the colour option hasn't been announced by the company, and this is speculation based on the clue thus far.

As mentioned, Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi K20 Pro in a ‘Summer Honey White' colour option in China a few months ago, but it appears to be slightly different in hue. This may however be the same colour option that is now being made available in India as well. Xiaomi is known to change the name of its colour option outside of the home market, and the Redmi K20 series could be getting the same treatment.

In China, only the Redmi K20 Pro got the new white colour option, and the Redmi K20 is still only available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue options. There's no clarity if the same will happen in the Indian market, or the company will launch the new colour option for both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

Recently, the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro also got the Astro White colour option in India, after it was introduced in China as the ‘Mirror Flower Water Moon' option first.