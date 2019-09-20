Technology News
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Price to Be Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days: All Details

The Redmi K20 Pro will be listed for Rs. 24,999 and the Redmi Note 7S will be listed for Rs. 8,999 during the sale period.

20 September 2019
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S price cuts will go live from September 29

Highlights
  • Flipkart Plus users will get early access at 8pm IST from September 29
  • Mi.com will also list the phones with price cuts
  • Mi.com will offer a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC

Xiaomi has announced price cuts of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi Note 7S during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Chinese giant is offering the two phones at discounted prices starting September 29 on Flipkart. These reduced prices will reflect on Mi.com as well, and will presumably be live till the sale ends on October 4. Flipkart Plus users are going to get early access to these discounts. Flipkart and Mi.com both are going to offer additional bank discounts as well.

The Redmi K20 Pro will be listed for Rs. 24,999 and the Redmi Note 7S will be listed for Rs. 8,999 during the sale period. The Redmi K20 Pro will see a discount of Rs. 3,000, while the Redmi Note 7S will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Flipkart Plus users will get access to these discounts a little early at 8pm IST on September 29, while the others will be able to buy from September 30.

Mi.com will offer a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions, and Flipkart is offering 10 percent discount to Axis Bank debit and credit card users and ICICI Bank credit card users. The Redmi Note 7S is offered in Ruby Red, Oynx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Moonlight White options, while the Redmi K20 Pro is offered in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue models.

To recall, the launch price of the Redmi K20 Pro starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 30,999 for its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Similarly, the launch price of the Redmi Note 7S starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and has a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The flagship phone, however, also comes with hardware DC dimming. There is also the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Redmi K20 Pro has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech.

Redmi Note 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7S runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7S sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that supports AI Portrait mode and AI Face unlock.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 7S has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 7S packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4 fast charging tech. Lastly, the phone measures 159.2x75.2x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 855
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Price to Be Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days: All Details
