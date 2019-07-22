Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro next sale in India is scheduled for July 29, Xiaomi revealed through the listing on its Mi.com website. Both new Redmi K-series phones that were launched in the country last week will be available for purchase through Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. The first sale for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro was conducted earlier on Monday. Also, the Beijing-based company hosted an "Alpha Sale" for both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro for eligible customers ahead of its initial sale.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi K20 price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 23,999. However, the Redmi K20 Pro price is set at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 30,999.

Redmi K20 Review

The next sale round for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro is scheduled for 12pm (noon) IST on Monday, July 29. As we mentioned, the sale will take place through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi will put the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro on sale in three distinct colour options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Moreover, the phones will come bundled with a Premium Hard Cover worth Rs. 999 in the retail box.

Redmi K20 Pro Review

Sale offers on both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro include double data benefits for Airtel customers using the Rs. 249 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan. There will be Airtel Thanks Gold tier benefits for the customers. Also, Xiaomi is offering Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both run Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on both phones. Furthermore, the Redmi K20 Pro has DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the Redmi K20 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. There is also 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi K20 Price in India: Xiaomi's Manu Jain Explains ‘High' Price, Writes Open Letter to Mi Fans

The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also carries 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both sport a triple rear camera setup. The Redmi K20 has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor along with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In contrast, the Redmi K20 Pro offers a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro ‘Will Not Have Ad-Supported Monetisation,' Says Xiaomi: What It Actually Means

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both have a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera that supports AI Portrait mode. The pop-up camera module also has a pulsating notification LED light and comes with a fall protection design.

Connectivity options on both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phones also pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging, whereas the Redmi K20 Pro supports 27W 'SonicCharge' technology. Lastly, both phones come bundled with an 18W adapter.