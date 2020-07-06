Technology News
loading

Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms

Redmi K20 Pro users in India should check for the MIUI 12 update manually in Settings.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 July 2020 13:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms

Redmi K20 Pro is the latest phone to receive MIUI 12 update in India

Highlights
  • Xiaomi had announced MIUI 12 global rollout earlier this month
  • Xiaomi confirms Indian users are now receiving MIUI 12 update
  • Redmi K20 Pro update comes with version number V12.0.1.0.QFKINXM

Redmi K20 Pro is now receiving the MIUI 12 update in India. The company has confirmed that the MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM update is rolling out for users in India, just a few days after the Redmi K20 update started receiving it. Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12 in April this year, and the rollout began in late June. The Redmi K20 series is part of the first batch of phones to receive the MIUI 12 update. Other phones in this first batch include Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, and Redmi K30.

Xiaomi also confirmed that the Redmi K20 Pro is receiving the MIUI 12 stable update in India. The company had announced via its Twitter handle earlier this month that the MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM has started rolling out for Mi 9T Pro, Mi 9T, Mi 9, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20. Redmi K20 users in India started receiving the update soon after, and now Redmi K20 Pro users in India have started receiving it too. This update could roll out in a staged manner, and it may be a while before all users are able to see it.

Redmi K20 Pro users should get notified of the update when it arrives, but users should manually check by heading to Settings > About phone > System update and then select Check for update. PunikaWeb has shared a screenshot of the update, and it comes with version number V12.0.1.0.QFKINXM. The size of the update is listed to be 2.3GB.

The changelog suggests that the Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 update brings upgrades to system animations, system visuals, and better privacy protection. It brings along a host of new live wallpapers that feature the Mars and Earth. The control center sees a lot of improvements, fixes, and optimisations and there is a system-wide dark mode that is supported in third-party apps as well. The update also brings along June 2020 Android security patch. There is a new Pro mode in Camera and a new Vlog mode for videos. The update also brings improvements to Notes, Calendar, Weather, and more.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Update, Redmi, MIUI 12, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Mocks Shortsellers With Sale of Red Satin Shorts

Related Stories

Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
  2. These True Wireless Earphones Cost Less Than Rs 1,000
  3. OnePlus Nord Will Not Launch in the US, Co-Founder Carl Pei Confirms
  4. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spends Rs. 2 Lakh on In-App Purchases
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 599 Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data
  6. Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins in India
  7. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  8. Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India
  9. Apple Surveys Customers on Chargers as iPhone 12 Rumours Abound
  10. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber to Buy Postmates in $2.65-Billion Stock Deal, Expands Food-Delivery Reach
  2. iQoo Z1x Key Specifications Revealed in Teaser Ahead of July 9 Launch
  3. China Urges 'Fair' Treatment After France Restricts Huawei
  4. OnePlus Fixes Security Flaw in Repair Invoicing System for US Customers
  5. Swiggy Now Offers ‘Premium’ Gourmet Experiences Through Scootsy Integration
  6. Samsung's Q2 Chip Sales Unlikely Made Up for Smartphone Weakness: Analysts
  7. Mi Smart Band 4C Tracker With Heart-Rate Monitor, Colour Display Launched as Affordable Alternative
  8. Moto G 5G Plus Specifications Spotted on Geekbench, US FCC, and TUV Rheinland Sites
  9. Following TikTok Ban, Instagram Said to Be Testing Reels Feature in India
  10. Chinese Apps Ban: Kashmiri MBA Student Develops SHAREit Alternative FileShare Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com