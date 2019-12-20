Technology News
  Redmi K20 Pro Gets a Bug Fixing MIUI 11 Update; Redmi K20 Series Receives HD Playback Support for Amazon Prime Video

Redmi K20 Pro Gets a Bug-Fixing MIUI 11 Update; Redmi K20 Series Receives HD Playback Support for Amazon Prime Video

Redmi K20 Pro has received a notification settings fix and Clock app optimisation through the latest software update.

By | Updated: 20 December 2019 14:15 IST
Redmi K20 Pro Gets a Bug-Fixing MIUI 11 Update; Redmi K20 Series Receives HD Playback Support for Amazon Prime Video

Redmi K20 series can now stream HD and HD 1080p video content through Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro has received software version MIUI 11.0.3.0.QFKINXM
  • Xiaomi has renamed GPS toggle as “Location” through new update
  • Redmi K20 series didn’t have HD playback on Prime Video up until now

Redmi K20 Pro has started receiving a new MIUI 11 update that includes bug fixes, Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360. The new update, which comes with software version MIUI 11.0.3.0.QFKINXM, doesn't bring a new security patch as the phone still has the November Android security patch. Separately, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have started supporting HD video playback on Amazon Prime Video. Although both Redmi K-series phones have Widevine L1 certification to support high-quality video streaming, Amazon hadn't provided HD video playback up until now.

Xiaomi has brought the new software update to the Redmi K20 Pro with version MIUI 11.0.3.0.QFKINXM. The update is sized between 520MB and 2.2GB -- depending upon the existing software version.

As per the changelog provided by Xiaomi, the latest update includes a fix for the issue that could affect notification settings while using Second space. The update also renames the GPS toggle as “Location” and optimises the Clock app to show “more obvious naming” for local time. Further, there is a fix for the issue that could cause images to overlap while scrolling screenshots.

Xiaomi has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it has started rolling out the new software update to the Redmi K20 Pro. However, we weren't able to spot it on our review unit. FoneArena first reported its rollout.

Having said that, you can manually check the availability of the latest update on your Redmi K20 Pro by going through Settings > About phone > System update.

In addition to the new software update, the Redmi K20 Pro as well as the Redmi K20 have received HD video playback support on Amazon Prime Video.

As per some user reports dated back in late July, the Redmi K20 phones didn't support HD video playback for Prime Video content despite bearing Widevine L1 certification that is meant for enabling high-definition video streaming. A post on MIUI forums, however, has announced the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have now started supporting HD video playback on Prime Video.

“Though Redmi K20 series is L1 supportable device, but Amazon Prime HD contents were lacking by the device as the content provider hadn't white-listed the device previously. Well, now the rejoice time is here for Amazon Prime lovers as HD and FHD contents are now available for the Redmi K20 series,” one of the moderators wrote on the MIUI forums.

redmi k20 amazon prime video hd playback gadgets 360 Redmi K20 Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro now support HD 1080p playback on Amazon Prime Video

 

To start watching HD and HD 1080p videos through Amazon Prime Video on your Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro, you need to enable the Use highest quality on Wi-Fi option on the app by going to Settings > Stream & Download > Streaming Quality. If you don't have a Wi-Fi connection, you can switch to the Best streaming quality option. It is also worth pointing out that you are required to use a stable and high-speed Internet connection to avail the new experience.

Gadgets 360 was able to verify the arrival of HD video playback on the Redmi K20 series by downloading the latest Amazon Prime Video version (3.0.261.16341) through Google Play. However, XDA Developers reports that the new change is yet to reach the devices that have unlocked bootloader.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Comments

