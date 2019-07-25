Technology News
loading
Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.3.0 Update in India With Camera Optimisations, June Security Patch

The Redmi K20 Pro update is 475MB in size.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 14:13 IST
Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India last week

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro brings the June 2019 Android security patch
  • Xiaomi has provided software version MIUI 10.3.3.0.PFKINXM
  • The MIUI update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA)

Redmi K20 Pro has started receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.3.3.0 update in India. The latest MIUI update is the first over-the-air (OTA) package for the Redmi K20 Pro after it formally launched in the country. The update brings the June 2019 Android security patch to the Redmi K20 Pro. Also, the company says the update will optimise the fingerprint unlock experience as well as improves the touch performance on Game Turbo. There are also enhancements towards the touch performance of the Game Turbo feature. The software update is 475MB in size.

As per the official announcement, the MIUI 10 update for the Redmi K20 Pro includes the optimised fingerprint unlock experience. The update is also touted to optimise the capture time on 48-megapixel mode. Further, the changelog shows that the latest update enhances the touch performance of the phone specifically when using the Game Turbo feature.

We were able to install the MIUI V10.3.3.0 update on our Redmi K20 Pro and can confirm that the update is 475MB in size. It brings software version MIUI 10.3.3.0.PFKINXM and comes along with the June 2019 Android security patch. Moreover, the update adds optimised interface for camera features such as the Beautify mode and filters.

redmi k20 pro miui 10 global stable update india gadgets 360 Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro update brings software version MIUI 10.3.3.0.PFKINXM 

 

You can check the availability of the latest MIUI update on your Redmi K20 Pro by going to Settings > About phone > System update. Alternatively, Xiaomi has provided recovery and fastboot download packages for manually installing the new MIUI version.

As mentioned, the new MIUI 10 Global Stable update comes as the first OTA package for the Redmi K20 Pro just days after its formal launch in India that took place last week. The Redmi K20 also earlier this week received its first MIUI update shortly after its debut in the country. That update brought MIUI 10 Global Stable V10.3.6 to the Redmi K20 along with the June security patch and an optimised beautification feature.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi, MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.3.3.0, MIUI 10
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
