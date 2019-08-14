Technology News
  Redmi K20 Pro to Launch as Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in Europe on August 20: Expected Price, Specifications, More

Redmi K20 Pro to Launch as Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in Europe on August 20: Expected Price, Specifications, More

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro will launch in Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg markets.

Updated: 14 August 2019 13:38 IST
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is the rebranded variant of the Redmi K20 Pro

Highlights
  • Mi 9T Pro price and availability will be revealed at the event
  • The phone is the rebranded variant of the Redmi K20 Pro
  • Mi 9T Pro should have identical specs as the Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi has now confirmed that the Mi 9T Pro will launch in the Netherlands on August 20. The Mi 9T Pro is largely expected to be the international variant of the Redmi K20 Pro, and should offer identical specifications and design. The Redmi K20 has already launched as the Mi 9T in various markets like Spain and Malaysia, and now the Redmi K20 Pro is thereby set to launch outside of the China and India markets as the Mi 9T Pro.

The Chinese electronics giant has confirmed the launch of the Mi 9T Pro on the official Netherlands Facebook page. The post says that the phone will launch in the Benelux markets on August 20 – which means that it will launch in Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The pricing and availability details will be announced at the launch event itself.

If the Mi 9T Pro launch is anything like the Mi 9T launch, the phone will be identical in specifications and design as the Redmi K20 Pro.

The global price of the Mi 9T Pro hasn't been leaked so far, but its China variant Redmi K20Pro was launched with a price tag that started at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) in China for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants will retail at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) respectively. It should be around the same price range as the Redmi K20 Pro price in China.

In India, Xiaomi decided to launch Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro without rebranding them differently.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro specifications, features

As a rebranded model of the Redmi K20 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has all top-notch specifications. The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 9T Pro should run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with MIUI on top and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The Mi 9T Pro should sport a triple rear camera setup that includes 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The phone also houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi 9T Pro will support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and other sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Lastly, it should pack a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support and measure 156.7x74.3x8.8mm.

