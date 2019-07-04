Technology News
Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition Announced, Comes With an Iron Man-Themed Finish

There’s an Avengers-themed back cover inside the gift box as well.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 10:57 IST
Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition Announced, Comes With an Iron Man-Themed Finish

Redmi K20 Pro new variant has been launched

Highlights
  • This new Redmi K20 Pro sports a black-coloured Iron Man back-finish
  • This limited edition variant is bundled inside a customised gift box
  • There’s no word on if this variant will be launched in India

Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China last month, and is set to arrive in India in a few weeks. The company has now launched a new Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition, and the phone comes with a customised Iron Man finish, a Marvel-based theme, and more. Xiaomi is paying tribute to the Marvel series with this phone. The new limited edition phone comes in a specialised gift box that has the Avengers logo. Inside the gift box, there is an Avengers-themed back cover as well.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi took to Weibo to announce the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition gift box. The pricing of the phone and its availability hasn't been disclosed as of yet, and it hasn't been listed on Mi.com either. Photos shared on Weibo suggest that the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition will sport a back finish that replicates the Iron Man mask, a Blue-coloured back cover that is designed in the Avenger's theme, and all of this is packed inside an Avenger's themed gift box.

Redmi K20 Pro price

To recall, the new Redmi K20 Pro carries a price tag started at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) in China for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants will retail at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) respectively.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

Apart from the design changes, the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition will have the same specs as the Redmi K20 Pro. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, hardware DC dimming support, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with one core clocked at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, Redmi has packed an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the smartphone, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

Among other specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

Further, there is up to 256GB of onboard storage. The dimensions of the phone are 156.7x74.3x8.8mm and it weighs 191 grams.

Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition Announced, Comes With an Iron Man-Themed Finish
