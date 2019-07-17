Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are set to launch in India today. Both new Redmi phones were unveiled in China back in May with an all-new 3D four-curved large arc body and a pop-up selfie camera module. While the Redmi K20 Pro comes as a new flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 SoC, the Redmi K20 is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 730 SoC. Xiaomi has offered a triple rear camera setup on both Redmi K-series phones. Further, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The phone also have up to 256GB of onboard storage. Read on to find details of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 launch event time, expected price, specifications, and more.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 launch live stream timings, link

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 will be launched in New Delhi at 11:30am IST today. The launch event will be live streamed on the Mi.com website and the company's social media channels. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details from the launch event.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India (expected)

Xiaomi is expected to announce the price and availability details of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 at its event later today. However, the pricing is particularly expected to be similar to what was announced in China back in late May. The Redmi K20 Pro price in China has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The price goes up to CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 27,900) and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 29,900).

In contrast, the Redmi K20 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 20,900) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900), respectively.

Alongside the regular Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20, Xiaomi is expected to launch a special Redmi K20 Pro variant that it teased yesterday. The new variant is touted to carry a price tag of Rs. 4,80,000.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications, features

On the specifications front, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 share many similarities. Both phones run MIUI 10 and feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on both handsets. However, the Redmi K20 Pro additionally sports hardware DC dimming support that's missing on the Redmi K20.

The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Redmi K20 Pro has the AI-powered triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Distinctly, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor.

The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both have a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The phones also come with AI-based beautification features and have software-backed Face Unlock support.

In terms of storage, both the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 pack up to 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery. Particularly, the Redmi K20 Pro has 27W fast charging support, while the Redmi K20 comes with 18W fast charging.