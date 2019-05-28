Technology News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Set to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

By | Updated: 27 May 2019 20:02 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi K20 will come with a distinct gradient finish

Highlights
  • RedmiBook laptop is expected to debut alongside Redmi K20
  • Xiaomi has already confirmed Redmi K20’s existence
  • Launch event is scheduled at 2pm local time in China (11:30am IST)

Redmi K20 is set to launch today alongside the highly expected Redmi K20 Pro. The formal launch event is taking place in Beijing, China, at 2pm CST (11:30am IST). For quite some time, Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi K20 through its social media channels. The new phone is touted to be a "Flagship Killer 2.0" and is likely to be projected against the recently debuted OnePlus 7. Among other attractive features, the Redmi K20 is confirmed to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, Game Turbo 2.0, and seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. The upcoming Redmi phone was also recently teased to come with a DC Dimming-supported display. Alongside the new phones, a new Redmi-series laptop, likely to be called RedmiBook, is expected to debut at today's event as well.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launch timings, live stream

Xiaomi is hosting the Redmi K20 launch at 2pm local time (11:30am IST) in China. The launch will be live streamed on the official Redmi account on Weibo and the Xiaomi website. Notably, the live stream is likely to be in Mandarin (Chinese), so it is advisable to stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the important details from the launch.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price (expected)

Pre-bookings for the Redmi K20 have already started in China, and the customers can pre-book the phone by paying CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,000). The official price details of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be announced at the launch event later today. Xiaomi India has already confirmed that it will be bringing the Redmi K20 to India.

However, in the meantime, a recent leak claimed that the Redmi K20 Pro would go on sale with a price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model would be available at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, is said to carry a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200).

Xiaomi is expected to unveil its first Redmi-series laptop alongside the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro at today's event as well. The company has already teased the new machine through an image posted on Weibo.

redmi laptop teaser weibo Redmi laptop

Xiaomi teases the debut of a Redmi-series laptop at today's event
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro specifications (expected)

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to debut with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, while the Redmi K20 could have a Snapdragon 730 SoC. The phones are also rumoured to come with the same 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

In terms of the differences between the two new Redmi phones, the Redmi K20 Pro is expected to have a pop-up selfie camera, while the Redmi K20 would have a traditional, waterdrop-style display notch.

From the previous teasers, Xiaomi has confirmed the existence of a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also said to offer an enhanced gaming experience through Game Turbo 2.0 and DC Dimming features. Further, it is teased to come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor that would be a part of the triple rear camera setup.

It is also confirmed that the Redmi K20 will pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology. A recent teaser image also confirmed an all-new gradient back panel along with Redmi branding.

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are presumed to run Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top. Recently, a teaser confirmed the presence of dual-band GPS for precise location tracking.

Comments

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Display6.39-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Comment
 
 

