Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development

Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development

Redmi K20 Pro was introduced in China last month.

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 17:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development

Redmi K20 Pro is the current flagship of Redmi brand in China

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Kernel source is an important part of ROM development
  • The new Redmi phone is yet to be released outside China

Redmi K20 Pro kernel source is now available on GitHub, the company has revealed in a post on Mi Community website. The kernel source release not only fulfills the GPLv2 license requirements but will also spur custom ROM development for the phone. Kernel source is an important part of the custom ROM development process. In addition to Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi has also published the kernel source for Mi Mix 3 5G smartphone, which went on sale in Europe last month.

As per a post on Mi Community website, Redmi K20 Pro and Mi Mix 3 5G kernel source is now available. The enthusiasts and developers can find the Redmi K20 Pro and Mi Mix 3 5G kernel source on GitHub. There is no word on when Redmi K20 kernel source will be released but given how quickly Xiaomi published the same of Redmi K20 Pro, it shouldn't take very long. Off late, Xiaomi has become much better in publishing the kernel source of its devices.

The availability of kernel source of Redmi K20 Pro should kickstart the development of custom ROMs, optimised kernels, and more for the phone, which is pretty much non-existent right now because of the unavailability of Redmi K20 Pro outside China at the moment. Xiaomi did launch the Redmi K20 as Mi 9T in Spain on Wednesday. So, it is possible that we will soon see the launch of Redmi K20 Pro as well in one form or the other. At this point, it seems very likely that we will see the release of Redmi K20 Pro as Poco F2 in markets like India.

To recall, Redmi K20 Pro was introduced in China late last month. It is the flagship smartphone of the Redmi brand in the country and comes with features like 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone also packs an AI-powered triple rear camera setup, 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Xiaomi, Redmi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fortnite Maker Epic Games Acquires Group Video Chat App Houseparty
Spotify Quietly Unveils New 'Your Daily Drive' Playlist With Music and News Podcasts
Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. This Is Our Official First Look at the Google Pixel 4
  2. Mi 9T Is a Rebranded Redmi K20: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  4. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  5. Zomato Moves Closer to Drone-Based Food Delivery With Its Latest Test
  6. Bose Launches Its AR Audio Sunglasses in India, Called Bose Frames
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  8. Thomson Launches New Range of Official Android Smart TVs in India
  9. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.