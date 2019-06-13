Redmi K20 Pro kernel source is now available on GitHub, the company has revealed in a post on Mi Community website. The kernel source release not only fulfills the GPLv2 license requirements but will also spur custom ROM development for the phone. Kernel source is an important part of the custom ROM development process. In addition to Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi has also published the kernel source for Mi Mix 3 5G smartphone, which went on sale in Europe last month.

As per a post on Mi Community website, Redmi K20 Pro and Mi Mix 3 5G kernel source is now available. The enthusiasts and developers can find the Redmi K20 Pro and Mi Mix 3 5G kernel source on GitHub. There is no word on when Redmi K20 kernel source will be released but given how quickly Xiaomi published the same of Redmi K20 Pro, it shouldn't take very long. Off late, Xiaomi has become much better in publishing the kernel source of its devices.

The availability of kernel source of Redmi K20 Pro should kickstart the development of custom ROMs, optimised kernels, and more for the phone, which is pretty much non-existent right now because of the unavailability of Redmi K20 Pro outside China at the moment. Xiaomi did launch the Redmi K20 as Mi 9T in Spain on Wednesday. So, it is possible that we will soon see the launch of Redmi K20 Pro as well in one form or the other. At this point, it seems very likely that we will see the release of Redmi K20 Pro as Poco F2 in markets like India.

To recall, Redmi K20 Pro was introduced in China late last month. It is the flagship smartphone of the Redmi brand in the country and comes with features like 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone also packs an AI-powered triple rear camera setup, 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.