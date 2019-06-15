Technology News

Redmi K20 Pro India Launch Teaser by Xiaomi Calls It the World's Fastest Phone

Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China last year with a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display and sports a pop-up selfie camera module

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has teased the Redmi K20 Pro India launch on Twitter
  • The company has also taken a dig at OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Redmi K20 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200)

Redmi K20 Pro, one of the newest flagship phones, has been teased to launch in India soon. Xiaomi has released a teaser image on social media that calls the Redmi K20 Pro the "world's fastest phone." The new Redmi phone was launched alongside the Redmi K20 in China late last month. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi K20 Pro competes against the OnePlus 7 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The official Redmi India Twitter account has released a teaser that suggests the Redmi K20 Pro launch in India. The teaser takes a dig at the recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro by saying, "Some celebrations are short-lived. Stay tuned." Alongside the text, the tweet posted by the Redmi India account carries an image that calls the Redmi K20 Pro the world's fastest phone.

Xiaomi notably hasn't revealed the exact launch date of the Redmi K20 Pro in India. However, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain last week took to Twitter and revealed that the Redmi K20 Pro, alongside the Redmi K20, will debut in India in the next six weeks. This suggests that the new Redmi flagship will make way to India sometime before mid-July.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India (expected)

The Redmi K20 Pro price in India is yet to be officially announced. However, it is likely to be similar to what was announced in China last month. The phone carries a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) in China for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200). There is also the top-of-the-line Redmi K20 Pro model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200).

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs Android Pie with MIUI on top and features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, there is the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel sensor on the pop-up camera module.

The Redmi K20 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging technology.

