Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 launch in India is just four weeks away, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain revealed on Wednesday. Both Redmi K-series phones debuted in China late last month and are amongst the most anticipated handsets in the Indian market. Recently, the Chinese company teased the Redmi K20 Pro as the "world's fastest phone." The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, whereas the Redmi K20 has a Snapdragon 730 SoC. The phones also have up to 8GB RAM. The Redmi K20 Pro particularly is also projected against the OnePlus 7 Pro with similar pop-up selfie camera module and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Jain through a tweet posted on Wednesday confirmed the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 launch schedule in India. "One step at a time, one punch at a time, and one round at a time. Let's do it, guys. Let's show them how it's done. 4 weeks to go," he tweeted without specifying any release date.

Notably, this isn't the first time when Jain has spilled the beans on the launch of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 in India. He, in fact, just earlier this month teased that the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 will launch in the next six weeks that appeared to be close to mid-July.

The latest tweet suggests that Xiaomi is on track to bring the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 sometime in mid-July, which was anticipated earlier.

Late last week, Xiaomi released a Redmi K20 Pro India launch teaser that called it the "world's fastest phone." The company is also taking on the OnePlus 7 Pro by projecting the high-end hardware of the Redmi K20 Pro.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India (expected)

The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 price in India are yet to be revealed. However, it is likely that the pricing of the new Redmi phones would be similar to what was announced in China last month.

The Redmi K20 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) in China for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200). Customers are also offered with higher end variants featuring 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,300) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,300), respectively.

In contrast, the Redmi K20 carries a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,200) in China for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options, on the other hand, are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,200) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), respectively.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel sensor on the pop-up camera module for selfies and video chat.

The Redmi K20 Pro has up to 256GB of internal storage and comes with a list of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech.

The Redmi K20 shares the design of the Redmi K20 Pro and has the same AMOLED display. However, there are indeed some major differences on the hardware front of the Redmi K20. These include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC, 18W fast charging support, and the AMOLED display lacking hardware DC dimming. The 48-megapixel camera of the Redmi K20 is also backed by a Sony IMX582 sensor instead of the Sony IMX586 featured on the Redmi K20 Pro.