Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 India launch date has finally been announced after days of anticipation and speculation. Both Redmi K-series phones are set to debut in the country on July 17, Redmi India Twitter account announced on Friday. This happens to be the same day that Xiaomi will be holding its Mi Pop 2019 fan event to celebrate its fifth anniversary in the country. Xiaomi notably started teasing the launch of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 in the Indian market just in a week after unveiling the handsets in China. While the Redmi K20 Pro carries the top-notch Snapdragon 855 SoC, the regular Redmi K20 has a Snapdragon 730 SoC. Both smartphones share the same 3D four-curved large arc body and come with a pop-up selfie camera.

The Redmi India account on Twitter confirmed the release date of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 in the country. However, the pricing of both phones is yet to be revealed. Xiaomi is also aiming to counter OnePlus by promoting the Redmi K20 series as "Flagship Killer 2.0" smartphones. As we also mentioned, July 17 also happens to be the same date as the Mi Pop 2019 event. The company has also sent an invite for the Redmi K20 launch, revealing the launch event will be held at 12pm (Noon) in New Delhi.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India (expected)

Although the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 price in India are yet to be announced, it is safe to expect that both phones will come at a price similar to what was announced in China back in late May -- especially when considering the company's historical record of deciding compelling prices of its smartphones in the country.

The Redmi K20 Pro price in China is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900), whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 27,900). There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 29,900) in the Chinese market.

In contrast, the Redmi K20 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 20,900) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900), respectively.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had started teasing the launch of the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 in the country in few days after their arrival in China. The company also last month kicked off the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme in the country to offer the flagship phone to select users before its formal launch.

To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 shipments in China surpassed the mark of one million sales in just a month after their launch. A similar response is likely to be received in India soon after the debut of both new phones.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications

On the specifications front, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on both phones. However, the Redmi K20 Pro additionally has hardware DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Redmi K20 Pro also has an AI-powered triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

Distinctly, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor.

The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both have up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on both phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro particularly has 27W fast charging support, while the Redmi K20 has 18W fast charging.