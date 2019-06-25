Technology News
loading

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow

Xiaomi is planning to do something special with its first few fans in India during Redmi K20 Pro launch.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi is celebrating its fifth birthday on July 15

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has teased a mid-July launch date for Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20
  • July 15 may turn out to be launch date for the Redmi K20 phones
  • Redmi K20 Pro is a much-anticipated smartphone among Mi fans

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 could finally get their official India launch date tomorrow. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has teased that he is going to make a big announcement on June 26 regarding the launch of the Redmi K20 series in the country. Although he didn't explicitly say that Xiaomi India is going to reveal the launch date, but with the phones already announced in China, apart from the pricing and sale date, the company doesn't really have many important things to share about the two phones.

In the teaser posted on Twitter, Manu Kumar Jain talked about a special wall in Xiaomi offices, on which the company commemorates the first few fans of the company in the Indian market. Jain noted that the company wants to do something special with these fans at the upcoming launch of Redmi K20 series. He said the company will be sharing more details about this “something special” tomorrow. Alongside, we expect the company to finally announce the India launch date of the two phones.

Until now, Jain has only shared a vague idea of when Xiaomi India plans to introduce the Redmi K20 series in India. He recently revealed that the launch is less than four weeks away, reiterating his earlier teaser of a mid-July launch.

We believe that the company may launch the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 phones on July 15 in the country. While July 15 is in line with Xiaomi's teaser of mid-July launch, it is also the birthday of Xiaomi India. Yes, Xiaomi officially marked its entry in the Indian market on July 15 in 2014. In fact, the upcoming July 15 will be the company's fifth birthday. So, there is no bigger and better way to celebrate the birthday than introducing the Redmi K20 series in the country. Both phones are eagerly awaited by the company fans, especially the Redmi K20 Pro, which packs some really impressive set of specifications, including Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Also, the “something special” that Xiaomi has planned for its first few fans will certainly go well with the company's fifth birthday celebrations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Xiaomi, Redmi K20 Pro Launch Date, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Drive Introduces Offline Mode for PDFs, Images, Microsoft Office Files; Currently in Beta
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone With Quad Cameras Showcased
  2. JioCall App Confirms Debut of Jio GigaFiber Fixedline Calling Service
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e Fitness Trackers Launched in India
  4. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  6. Amazon Will Release 14 Prime Video Titles in 14-Day Run-Up to Prime Day
  7. Bill Gates Says Microsoft Losing to Android Was His 'Greatest Mistake'
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active With Circular AMOLED Screen Launched in India
  9. Oppo Teases Its Under-Display Front Camera Phone on Video
  10. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.