Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 could finally get their official India launch date tomorrow. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has teased that he is going to make a big announcement on June 26 regarding the launch of the Redmi K20 series in the country. Although he didn't explicitly say that Xiaomi India is going to reveal the launch date, but with the phones already announced in China, apart from the pricing and sale date, the company doesn't really have many important things to share about the two phones.

In the teaser posted on Twitter, Manu Kumar Jain talked about a special wall in Xiaomi offices, on which the company commemorates the first few fans of the company in the Indian market. Jain noted that the company wants to do something special with these fans at the upcoming launch of Redmi K20 series. He said the company will be sharing more details about this “something special” tomorrow. Alongside, we expect the company to finally announce the India launch date of the two phones.

Until now, Jain has only shared a vague idea of when Xiaomi India plans to introduce the Redmi K20 series in India. He recently revealed that the launch is less than four weeks away, reiterating his earlier teaser of a mid-July launch.

We believe that the company may launch the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 phones on July 15 in the country. While July 15 is in line with Xiaomi's teaser of mid-July launch, it is also the birthday of Xiaomi India. Yes, Xiaomi officially marked its entry in the Indian market on July 15 in 2014. In fact, the upcoming July 15 will be the company's fifth birthday. So, there is no bigger and better way to celebrate the birthday than introducing the Redmi K20 series in the country. Both phones are eagerly awaited by the company fans, especially the Redmi K20 Pro, which packs some really impressive set of specifications, including Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Also, the “something special” that Xiaomi has planned for its first few fans will certainly go well with the company's fifth birthday celebrations.