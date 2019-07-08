Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K20 Flipkart Teaser Released Ahead of India Launch, Redmi K20 Pro Expected Alongside

Redmi K20 Flipkart Teaser Released Ahead of India Launch, Redmi K20 Pro Expected Alongside

The listing teases an AI triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a pop-up selfie camera setup.

By | Updated: 8 July 2019 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Flipkart Teaser Released Ahead of India Launch, Redmi K20 Pro Expected Alongside

Redmi K20 series is set to launch in India this month

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 is set to launch in India on July 17
  • It will be available on Flipkart, should be listed on Mi.com as well
  • Flipkart page teases an Aura Prime design, pop-up selfie camera

Redmi K20 has now been listed on Flipkart, and the listing reiterates that the phone is set to launch on July 17. The dedicated Flipkart listing suggests that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site, and the page teases a few features of the phone as well. The phone is teased to confirm an AI triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a pop-up selfie camera setup, a Snapdragon processor, an Aura Prime design, and more. The Redmi K20 series was launched in China in May, and has been teased to arrive in India since a while now.

Flipkart now has a dedicated page teasing the Redmi K20 series. The listing confirms that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site, and it should presumably be available on Mi.com as well. The phone was launched in China in May, and the Mi 9T rebranded global variant arrived in Spain last month. The company has decided to launch the Redmi K20 in India, instead of the global Mi 9T variant. The Redmi K20 Pro should also be launched alongside the Redmi K20 in India.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India (expected)

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China in multiple variants, and its price in China is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900), whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 27,900). There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 29,900) in the Chinese market.

In contrast, the Redmi K20 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 20,900) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900), respectively.

The phones' price in India are yet to be announced, it is safe to expect that both phones will come at a price similar to what was announced in China. Xiaomi's got a historical record of deciding compelling prices of its smartphones in the country.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications

On the specifications front, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on both phones. However, the Redmi K20 Pro additionally has hardware DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Redmi K20 Pro also has an AI-powered triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

Distinctly, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor. The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both have up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on both phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro particularly has 27W fast charging support, while the Redmi K20 has 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Price in India, Redmi K20 Specifications, Redmi K20 Pro Price in India, Redmi K20 Pro Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Zomato, Pune Eatery Fined Rs. 55,000 for Serving Chicken Instead of Paneer
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Says Hongmeng OS ‘Very Likely’ Faster Than Android and macOS
Redmi K20 Flipkart Teaser Released Ahead of India Launch, Redmi K20 Pro Expected Alongside
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  2. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  3. Leaf Pods Truly Wireless Earphones Review: The Rs. 3,999 Apple AirPods Alternative
  4. Sony X95G 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV Review
  5. BSNL Extends Bumper Offer With Extra 2.2GB Daily Data Till October
  6. AMD Launches 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X CPU in India: Prices, Specs
  7. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  8. Jordan Bans Online Game PUBG Over 'Negative Effects'
  9. Sony Launches 'World's Smallest, Lightest Premium Compact Camera' in India
  10. Realme X Teased to Be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.