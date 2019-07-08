Redmi K20 has now been listed on Flipkart, and the listing reiterates that the phone is set to launch on July 17. The dedicated Flipkart listing suggests that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site, and the page teases a few features of the phone as well. The phone is teased to confirm an AI triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a pop-up selfie camera setup, a Snapdragon processor, an Aura Prime design, and more. The Redmi K20 series was launched in China in May, and has been teased to arrive in India since a while now.

Flipkart now has a dedicated page teasing the Redmi K20 series. The listing confirms that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site, and it should presumably be available on Mi.com as well. The phone was launched in China in May, and the Mi 9T rebranded global variant arrived in Spain last month. The company has decided to launch the Redmi K20 in India, instead of the global Mi 9T variant. The Redmi K20 Pro should also be launched alongside the Redmi K20 in India.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India (expected)

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China in multiple variants, and its price in China is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900), whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 27,900). There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 29,900) in the Chinese market.

In contrast, the Redmi K20 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 20,900) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 25,900), respectively.

The phones' price in India are yet to be announced, it is safe to expect that both phones will come at a price similar to what was announced in China. Xiaomi's got a historical record of deciding compelling prices of its smartphones in the country.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications

On the specifications front, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on both phones. However, the Redmi K20 Pro additionally has hardware DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Redmi K20 Pro also has an AI-powered triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

Distinctly, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor. The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both have up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on both phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro particularly has 27W fast charging support, while the Redmi K20 has 18W fast charging.

