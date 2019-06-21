Redmi K20 Pro Explorer programme has formally been kicked off in India. The programme, which is live only in India, is aimed to provide select users early access to the upcoming Redmi K20 Pro phone in the country. The registration window for the latest initiative is open until midnight June 22 and only 48 applicants will be shortlisted as the Mi Explorers who will get the chance to explore the new Redmi phone ahead of its official launch in the country. Xiaomi notably teased the launch of its Redmi K20 Pro Explorer programme earlier this week.

As announced through the Redmi India Twitter account, interested participants can register for the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer programme by visiting the dedicated webpage on the Mi.com site. The applicants are asked to provide their personal details after signing in to their Mi Account.

Once the registration process ends on June 22 at 11:59pm IST, the company will start shortlisting the applicants. The shortlisted candidates will be notified through an email on June 25. As we mentioned, only 48 applicants will be selected for the programme.

"We will send an email to notify all qualified applicants on 25th June. Shortlisted applicants need to follow the instructions mentioned in the email regarding Mi Explorers participation requirements and time-frame," the company said while elaborating the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer programme on its site.

Xiaomi teased the launch of its Explorer programme earlier this week. Notably, this isn't the first time when the Chinese company is hosting an Explorer programme for its upcoming phone.

In the past, Xiaomi organised the Mi Explorer programmes for the Redmi Note 3 and Redmi Note 4 to let select users explore upcoming devices, as highlighted in an official Mi Community forum post.

"At Xiaomi, our fans always come first for us. 'Mi Explorers' programme gives an exclusive opportunity to explore our upcoming device. Shortlisted candidates are expected to complete all the assigned missions in order to be a winner. Following which, we collect all of the feedback before our new product is officially launched," the company explained in its forum post.

To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro was introduced in China last month alongside the Redmi K20. While the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the premium Snapdragon 855 SoC, the Redmi K20 houses the mid-range Snapdragon 730 SoC. The Redmi K20 also recently debuted in Europe as the Mi 9T. However, the Redmi K20 Pro has so far remained a China-only offering.

That being said, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are set to launch in India soon. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain in a recent tweet suggested that the new Redmi K-series phones would arrive in the country as early as mid-July.