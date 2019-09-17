Technology News
Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition With Snapdragon 855+ SoC to Launch on September 19

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has confirmed that this new variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition may be priced a bit higher than the Redmi K20 Pro

Highlights
  • Redmi has announced the launch date of the new variant
  • The Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition may have bumped up RAM
  • Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC has a 15 percent faster GPU

Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition will be launched in China on September 19. Xiaomi has made this announcement on the social channels, and Redmi CEO Lu Weibing has confirmed that this new variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. All the other specifications and design elements are likely to remain identical to the Redmi K20 Pro. There may be a bump in RAM offering on the Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, but this is pure speculation from our end.

Redmi's official Weibo account has confirmed that the Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition will be launched in China. The new variant will arrive on September 19, and Weibing confirms that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

The major hardware-level difference between the Snapdragon 855+ and the Snapdragon 855 is that the new chipset is clocked at a slightly higher speed, and the GPU has received a 15 percent performance boost as well. Under the hood, the Kryo 485 cores at the heart of the Snapdragon 855 Plus are clocked at a higher 2.96GHz, while the same cores ticking inside the Snapdragon 855 are clocked at 2.84GHz. The CPU performance boost is around 4.2 percent, but the more notable upgrade comes in the graphics department. Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 855 Plus' Adreno 640 GPU delivers a 15 percent boost in graphics performance compared to the standard Snapdragon 855.

The price of this Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition should be slightly higher than the Redmi K20 Pro. The current Redmi K20 Pro price tag starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) in China, and goes up to CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

All the other specifications of the Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition should be identical to the Redmi K20 Pro. It should sport a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen, pack an AI-powered triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. It should come with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, Redmi, Xiaomi
