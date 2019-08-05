Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20, the flagship smartphone duo in Xiaomi's affordable Redmi brand, will be going on sale in India today via Flipkart and Mi.com. The Redmi K20 smartphones were launched in India last month, and feature several specifications in common, such as a pop-up selfie camera, a massive 4,000mAh battery, MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie, and triple rear camera setups with 48-megapixel primary sensors (though the exact sensor is different in both cases). The Redmi K20 Pro sports a Snapdragon 855 SoC, taking on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, while the Redmi K20 sports a Snapdragon 730 SoC, and seems to almost be a lone figure in its price segment.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India, sale timings, offers

The Redmi K20 Pro price in India starts from Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 30,999 for its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Redmi K20 price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 23,999. The two smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com at 12pm (noon) IST today.

The Redmi K20 (Review) and Redmi K20 Pro (Review) both come in three distinct colour options, namely Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. Sale offers on Mi.com include Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions, as well as double data and other benefits from Airtel. On Flipkart, sale offers include 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and Rs. 1,000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and EMI transactions.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and has a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The flagship phone, however, also comes with hardware DC dimming. There is also the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi has offered an eight-layer graphite cooling system along with bi-directional heat dissipation on the Redmi K20 Pro that is touted to enable a sustained peak performance. There is also second-generation Game Turbo to please mobile gamers with enhanced graphics.

The Redmi K20 Pro has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech.

Redmi K20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Redmi K20 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also has up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi K20 has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor along with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi K20 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

