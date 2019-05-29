Redmi K20 Pro flagship was launched just a day ago, and the phone has already added an impressive achievement under its belt. The smartphone has been added to the Android Q Beta testing program. The beta build of Android Q is now available to download for the phone, but it is compatible only for the Redmi K20 Pro's China variant. Being a beta build, there are a lot of bugs that come with it, but thankfully, Xiaomi will let users opt out of the testing and revert to the stable MIUI 10 based on Android Pie through the fastboot mode.

When Google announced the phones eligible for the Android Q beta 3 at I/O 2019, there were only two Xiaomi phones in the list – Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G. A post on the Mi Global website states that the Redmi K20 Pro is the third phone from Xiaomi to be included in the Android Q beta testing program. However, the Redmi K20 Pro's name is yet to be included on Google‘s official list of phones eligible for receiving Android Q beta builds.

Redmi K20 Pro users can sign up for testing Android Q beta via the fastboot update channel, followed by downloading the MIUI ROM flashing tool. The fastboot route also allows users to exit the Android Q beta programme. As for the Android Q beta build for the Redmi K20 Pro, it is available for only for the flagship's China variant and is 2.1GB in size.

But being a beta build, Xiaomi warns that beta testers may encounter a lot of bugs. For example, the fingerprint sensor won't work on a Redmi K20 Pro unit running the existing Android Q beta build, and users will also come across Bluetooth connectivity issues and app crashes.

