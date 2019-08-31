Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 Beta Programme Announced in India, Registrations Open Till September 8

Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 Beta Programme Announced in India, Registrations Open Till September 8

Redmi K20 Pro owners have to be an active Mi Community member to be eligible for the programme.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 13:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 Beta Programme Announced in India, Registrations Open Till September 8

Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India last month

Highlights
  • Android 10 testing registrations will continue till September 8
  • Only Redmi K20 Pro users can apply
  • Selected users will get special OTA access, special user group access

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the MIUI 10 Beta Program for the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone. As a part of this programme, the company is looking for the smartphone users to test the Android 10-based MIUI 10 operating system. The company is asking the Redmi K20 Pro owners to fill out a Google form, and the registrations will remain open till September 8. The results will be declared on September 11, and those who will get selected are entitled a special OTA update access, special user group called ‘Android 10 Tester' access, and more. Apart from owning a Redmi K20 Pro, the users must fulfil a couple of other criteria in order to be able to be eligible for this Android 10 testing program.

Redmi K20 Pro users interested to be a part of the Android 10-based MIUI 10 testing can register by filling up this Google form. Selection criteria includes that the user must be an active member of Mi Community in India, and his/her Mi Community ranking should be ‘Semi Pro Bunny' or higher. The registered user must follow the rules of Mi Community and not leak the ROM provided to him/her during the testing. The user also cannot post anything related to the ROM or team on social media, in other sections of the forum, or anywhere else.

Xiaomi says that the registered user must be proficient in his knowledge of MIUI and Android, and because he will be a special team member, he will be given a few major responsibilities that he/she needs to follow. The company notes that moderators, other special team members, Mi FC presidents can also apply for the program.

The selected users will be announced on September 11, and they will get an exclusive Android 10 tester medal, a chance to attend official launches for top performers, special OTA update access, and access to special user group named – Android 10 Tester. The Google form asks for details like your Mi Community profile link, Mi Community ID, Telegram app username, and more.

To recall, Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India last month and comes with features like a pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple rear camera, and Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. Xiaomi is already running an Android 10-based MIUI 10 beta programme in its home market of China.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 855
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20 Pro, Android Q, MIUI 10, Android 10, Android 10 Beta Programe
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition Renders Leaked; Tipped to Pack 4,080mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and Android 10
Does Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Show Us the Future of Mobile Photography?
Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 Beta Programme Announced in India, Registrations Open Till September 8
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Closer to Moon With Orbit Change
  2. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  3. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and More
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  6. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  7. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
  8. Xiaomi Announces Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 Beta Programme in India
  9. 'Hey, Google! Let Me Talk to My Departed Father.'
  10. Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S, Fenix 6X Smartwatches Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 Beta Programme Announced in India, Registrations Open Till September 8
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition Renders Leaked; Tipped to Pack 4,080mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and Android 10
  3. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked, Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  4. US to Use Fake Social Media to Check People Entering Country
  5. YouTube Said to Be Fined Up to $200 Million Over Children’s Privacy Violations
  6. Chandrayaan-2 Closer to Moon With Orbit Change, Final Orbit Manoeuvre on Sunday
  7. Amazon, Trader Group in Public Spat Over Discounts in India
  8. Telegram Moves to Protect Identity of Hong Kong Protesters
  9. Google Contract Workers Vote to Form a Union in the US Amid Employee Discord Over Treatment
  10. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Offensive and Racist Tweets Posted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.