Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India, Users Report

Redmi K20 Pro update also brings along the October security patch.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 12:44 IST
Redmi K20 Pro also gets MIUI 11 update

Highlights
  • The version number of the update is 11.0.1.0.QFKINXM
  • The size of the update is 2.2GB, and few users are receiving it
  • MIUI 11 features include Dynamic Sound, new Mi File Manager app

Redmi K20 Pro users in India have now started receiving the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM update, based on Android 10. Several Xiaomi phones have started receiving the MIUI 11 update in India in the past few days, as part of the first batch of MIUI 11 updates. The Redmi K20 was the first to get the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM, after the software being announced at the Redmi Note 8 launch earlier this month. Now, the Redmi K20 Pro is receiving the update, and it seems that only few users are receiving it for now. Notably, it was meant to be part of the second batch of updates, announced to start rolling out from next month. Recently, the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Poco F1 were seen getting the update as well, and Redmi K20 Pro joins the bandwagon. In the case of the Poco F1, the limited rollout was confirmed to be thanks to it being a beta stable update, but so far, no such clarification for the Redmi K20 Pro has been provided by Xiaomi.

Few Redmi K20 Pro phone users have taken to the forums to confirm the arrival of the Android 10-based MIUI 11 Stable ROM update in India. The version number for this update is MIUI 11 Stable 11.0.1.0.QFKINXM, and it is being rolled out for selected users only. Looking at the screenshots, the Redmi K20 Pro update is 2.2GB in size, and it brings along the October 2019 Android security patch. It could be possible that this update is rolling out only to users who are a part of the Mi Pilot program, and the rest should get it later. There's no announcement as such made by Xiaomi, as was the case with the MIUI 11 update being rolled out to the Poco F1.

The Redmi K20 Pro review unit held by Gadgets 360 has also received the update, but the version number is different - MIUI V11.0.2.0.PFJINXM. The size of the update is also 766MB only. We aren't sure why there is a discrepancy in version number, and have contacted Xiaomi regarding the same. We recommend checking in the About Phone > System Update section to see if your Redmi K20 Pro has received the update or not. If you have, download the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

There is no official download link provided by Xiaomi, so users have no option but to wait. MIUI 11 brings features like Dynamic Clock, Kaleidoscope effects, and custom codes that can be placed on the always-on lock screen. It also brings a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects, a new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator.

As we mentioned, the Redmi K20 Pro isn't part of the first batch of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM updates to be rolled out by Xiaomi. The first batch was meant to roll out from October 22 to October 31, and included the Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Thus far, the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 are the only models from the first batch not to receive the update, though technically there is still time till tomorrow. The Redmi K20 Pro is instead part of the second batch of rollouts, meant to be from November 4 to November 12, and include the Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Max 2. The third batch is from November 13 to November 29, and will include the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and finally, the Redmi Note 8. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive its update in December.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Update, MIUI 11, MIUI 11 Global Stable Update
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
