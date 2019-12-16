Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are now on sale via Amazon India. The two phones have been made available via Flipkart and Mi.com since launch, and now Amazon India will also sell the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. This comes just a few days after the launch of the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G phones in China. The phones are priced starting at Rs. 19,999 for the Redmi K20 and Rs. 25,999 for the Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce the Amazon India availability, and even shared prices of the two phones. However, Amazon India has listed the phones with different prices at the time of writing. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro phones are currently available on Amazon India in Carbon Black colour options only. Strangely, the Redmi K20 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is listed for Rs. 20,480, and not Rs. 19,999. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro is only listed in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and is priced at Rs.26,200, and not Rs. 25,999. The ecommerce site should reflect the correct prices soon. As for offers, Amazon has listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, 10 percent instant discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI transactions.

Flipkart and Mi.com additionally lists the Redmi K20 in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration at Rs. 21,999 , and the Redmi K20 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration at Rs.28,999. Both phones are available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White options. Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount,5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Mi.com offers no-cost EMI and exchange discount as well, and has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 5 percent instant discount on credit card EMI.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and has a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The flagship phone, however, also comes with hardware DC dimming. There is also the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Redmi K20 Pro has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K20 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging tech.

Redmi K20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Redmi K20 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also has up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi K20 has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor along with an f/1.75 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi K20 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

