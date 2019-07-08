Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will go on sale in India on July 17, and it will be made available on Flipkart. Now, the company has confirmed a pre-launch Alpha Sale for the Redmi K20 series ahead of the actual launch. This sale will begin on July 12 from 12pm (Noon) on Flipkart and Mi.com both. It will enable users to reserve a unit for themselves before the actual sale beckons after July 17, by paying a nominal amount.

Xiaomi has announced this pre-launch Alpha Sale for potential buyers of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, giving them an opportunity to reserve a unit ahead of the first sale after July 17. The Alpha Sale will enable users to pre-book a unit by paying a booking amount of Rs. 855 beforehand. This will ensure that these users will be guaranteed a Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro purchase during the first sale. Details of the first sale will be announced at the launch event. This Alpha Sale will start from 12pm (noon) IST on July 12 via Flipkart and Mi.com both.

The coupon generated through this sale can be redeemed in the first sale for an assured unit purchase. If not redeemed, this amount will be refunded back to the respective Mi.com account, while Flipkart users will be able to use the coupon for any other purchase on the platform. The Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale will allow confirmed buyers to purchase the phone without the bearing the hassle and uncertainty of flash sales.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India (expected)

The Redmi K20 was launched in China in May, and the Mi 9T rebranded global variant arrived in Spain last month. The company has decided to launch the Redmi K20 in India, instead of the global Mi 9T variant. The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China in multiple variants, and its price in China starst at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,900), while the Redmi K20 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,900). The phones' price in India are yet to be announced, it is safe to expect that both phones will come at a price similar to what was announced in China. Xiaomi's got a historical record of deciding compelling prices of its smartphones in the country.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications

On the specifications front, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on both phones. However, the Redmi K20 Pro additionally has hardware DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, has the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The Redmi K20 Pro also has an AI-powered triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

Distinctly, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor. The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 both have up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on both phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro particularly has 27W fast charging support, while the Redmi K20 has 18W fast charging.