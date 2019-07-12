Xiaomi fans who are ever waiting to buy Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphone will get a chance today to reserve a spot in the Alpha sale of the two phones. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro alpha sale will take place on July 17, the same day, the K20 smartphones are being launched in India. Xiaomi will start selling the access pass for the Redmi K20 series alpha sale later today via Flipkart and Mi.com. Notably, the pass doesn't guarantee a Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro unit during the sale.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi K20, K20 Pro Alpha Sale access pass sale will open at 12pm (noon) and these passes will be sold via the company's own website and Flipkart. The access pass for Redmi K20 series alpha sale will cost Rs. 855. The access pass will essentially act as a paid pre-booking for the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 smartphones.

Xiaomi says it will be selling a limited number of access passes; however, it doesn't guarantee you a unit of Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro. The phone will be offered on first come, first serve basis only. So, if you are planning to buy the phone during the Alpha Sale, make sure you are quick in not only purchasing the access pass but also in buying the phone on July 17.

The Alpha Sale booking amount, if not redeemed, will automatically be refunded to the respective Mi.com account, whereas the Flipkart users will be able to use the coupon for any other purchase on the platform.

How to take part in Redmi K20, K20 Pro Alpha Sale

Pay Rs. 855 to purchase your access pass for the Alpha Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com. Return to the website/ app you purchased your access pass from between 8PM, July 17 and 23:59pm, July 18 to complete your Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro purchase. Select whichever variant you want to buy and complete the purchase. You will be given an instant discount of Rs. 855, the same amount you used to purchase the access pass.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro price in India, specifications

Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the India price of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The pricing will be revealed on July 17 during the launch of the two phones. However, the China price of the two phones should give us some idea of what we can expect.

Redmi K20-series phone Price in China Redmi K20 (6GB + 64GB) CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,200) Redmi K20 (6GB + 128GB) CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,200) Redmi K20 (8GB + 256GB) CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200) Redmi K20 Pro (6GB + 64GB) CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) Redmi K20 Pro (6GB + 128GB) CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200) Redmi K20 Pro (8GB + 128GB) CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 27,200) Redmi K20 Pro (8GB + 256GB) CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200)

Unless Xiaomi decides to tweak the specifications of India variant of Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro. You can expect to see 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10, USB Type-C port, and a triple rear camera setup on the two phones. The phones also pack 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Additionally, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, and includes DC dimming support as well as a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, comes with Snapdragon 730 SoC and a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.