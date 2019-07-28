Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Realme X, and Realme 3i are set to go on sale in India today simultaneously for the first time. Flipkart will host its Super Flash Sunday sale to bring all these five phones for purchase in the country. Being a part of the flash sale, it is safe to presume that the phones will be available until the stocks last, and customers are recommended to sign in a few minutes before the sale begins to secure their purchase.

Flipkart will kick off the Super Flash Sunday sale at 12pm (noon) IST today. The e-commerce site will offer a five percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Similarly, there will be no-cost EMI options. Customers would also be able to opt for add-ons such as Buyback Guarantee and Complete Mobile Protection along with their orders.

The Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Realme X, and Realme 3i will be available for purchase at the same time. It would, therefore, be difficult if you're planning to purchase more than one these smartphones. However, Xiaomi's Mi.com is also separately conducting a limited-period sale for the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, and Redmi 7A at 12pm (noon) IST today.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 price in India, sale offers

To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 30,999.

Redmi K20 Pro Review

In contrast, the Redmi K20 price is set at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 23,999.

Redmi K20 Review

Sale offers on the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 include double data benefits for Airtel customers using the Rs. 249 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan. There is also a Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Further, customers on Flipkart can avail a five percent cashback using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Redmi 7A price in India, sale offers

The Redmi 7A price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant, whereas its 32GB storage option is priced at Rs. 6,199. Both variants are available with a Rs. 200 discount that Xiaomi has applied throughout July as an introductory offer. This means the phone can be ordered at as low as Rs. 5,799.

Redmi 7A Review

Sale offers on the Redmi 7A include a Rs. 2,200 worth of cashback along with 124GB of additional data through Reliance Jio. Customers need to recharge their Jio account with the Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan to avail the cashback. Also, the cashback will be credited in the form of 44 discount vouchers of Rs. 50 each in the MyJio app.

Realme X price in India, sale offers

The Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the entry-level 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, customers can pick the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme X at Rs. 19,999.

Realme X Review

Sale offers on the Realme X include a five percent cashback through the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and five percent cashback on purchases through an HDFC Bank debit card. Further, Flipkart is offering an additional 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 100) on future fashion purchases. Customers can also avail up to Rs. 15,500 of exchange discount.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999.

Realme 3i Review

Sale offers on the Realme 3i include the five percent cashback through the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. HDFC Bank debit card customers can also avail a five percent cashback. Furthermore, Flipkart is giving up to Rs. 9,500 of exchange discount.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.