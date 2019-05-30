Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are official, and now a TENAA listing proposes that a new variant of the ‘Pro' model may be incoming. The TENAA listing suggests that there will be a 12GB RAM option that may be introduced later. The listing also suggests that there will be more colour options as well, in the future. The Redmi K20 series will reportedly launch in different markets as well, but under different names. A recent report suggested that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will launch in Russia as the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro.

Coming back to the TENAA listing for model number M1903F11C, the Redmi K20 Pro is listed to pack 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM option. While the 6GB and 8GB RAM options have already been launched in China, the 12GB RAM model is yet to make an appearance. However, now that it has been listed in China, the new model should also launch soon. The TENAA listing was first spotted by GizmoChina.

The TENAA listing also suggests that the Redmi K20 Pro will come in multiple colour options – Pink, White, Green, Purple, and Grey. For now, the phone has been launched in - Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Black.

The new Redmi K20 Pro price currently starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,200) in China for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants will retail at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,200), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) respectively. We can expected the 12GB RAM variant to be significantly more expensive.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K20 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, hardware DC dimming support, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with one core clocked at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, Xiaomi has packed an AI-powered triple rear camera setup on the Redmi K20 Pro, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a third 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. There is 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera onboard as well.

Among other specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

Further, there is up to 256GB of onboard storage on the Redmi K20 Pro. The dimensions of the phone are 156.7x74.3x8.8mm and it weighs 191 grams.