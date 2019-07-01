Xiaomi's phones are known for the unmatched value for money proposition they offer, which is why it is no wonder that the phones sell by the bucketload and keep setting new sales records. Xiaomi's Redmi K20 series is also shaping up to be a major hit for the company, as the combined shipments of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have already crossed the 1 million mark in just a month since their launch. Xiaomi's Global Spokesperson, Donovan Sung, tweeted yesterday that the Redmi K20 series has reached the shipment milestone of one million units in just a month's time since the two phones were launched in China.

“Great news, Mi Fans. Excited to announce that shipments of the #RedmiK20 series hit 1M units in the first month! Thank you to our Mi Fans for your support! #Redmi #InnovationForEveryone”, Sung wrote in a tweet yesterday. The Xiaomi executive, however, did not reveal the exact number of units shipped within a month, neither did he mention the share of each phone in the net figures.

Back in May, the Redmi Note 7 series sailed past the 10 million units sold mark within just 129 days of its debut. Also, it was announced last month that the global shipments of the Mi Band 4 had crossed 1 million units in just 8 days since its launch.

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are all set to launch in India later this month. Ahead of the Redmi K20 series' debut in India, Xiaomi has already kicked off the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer programme in the country to allow a small number of selected users to experience the phone before its official launch in India.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC, while the Redmi K20 draws power from the Snapdragon 730 SoC. Both the phones flaunt a similar design and a pop-up camera module.

The higher-end Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, which also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone comes equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel depth sensor, while a 20-megapixel front snapper handles selfies.