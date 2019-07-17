Technology News
Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Price in India Set to Be Revealed: Live Updates From Xiaomi Event

Xiaomi is set to unveil Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 in India, a couple of days after the Realme X launch event.

Updated: 17 July 2019 11:20 IST
Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Price in India Set to Be Revealed: Live Updates From Xiaomi Event

Redmi K20 price in India and Redmi K20 Pro price in India will be revealed soon

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are expected to be affordable flagships
  • Redmi K20 price in India will be revealed soon
  • Redmi K20 Pro price in India will be revealed shortly

Xiaomi is about to launch two new smartphones in India today. The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are expected to be unveiled at an event starting at 12pm on Wednesday, July 17. These two smartphones are expected to be “affordable flagships” so you can expect impressive hardware at an attractive price. Redmi K20 price in India and Redmi K20 Pro price in India is expected to be revealed at the event today. This is an entirely new series of Redmi phones, and perhaps an attempt by Xiaomi to break the Redmi brand's image as one of budget phones.

Here's how to watch the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro launch event live.

 

Xiaomi Redmi K20 specifications

The Redmi K20 is expected to feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display with an AMOLED panel. It's expected to ship with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. You can expect to get an in-display fingerprint scanner on Redmi K20. This phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC and up to 8GB RAM. You can also expect to get a triple rear camera setup on the Redmi K20 with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 price in India

The Redmi K20 price in India has not been announced yet. It's expected to be in the sub-Rs. 20,000 range.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro's specifications are expected to be similar to the Redmi K20 in almost all ways, except for the processor and camera. The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and up to 8GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is expected to be different from the Redmi K20.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro price in India

The Redmi K20 Pro price in India has not been announced yet. It is expected to be in the around Rs. 30,000. A special edition of the Redmi K20 Pro is also expected to be launched. Redmi K20 Pro special edition price in India is Rs. 4.8 lakhs.

Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 specifications, Redmi K20 Pro specifications, Redmi K20 price, Redmi K20 Pro price, Redmi K20 price in India, Redmi K20 Pro price in India
Is Facebook Launching a TikTok Competitor?
Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Price in India Set to Be Revealed: Live Updates From Xiaomi Event
