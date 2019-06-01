Technology News

Redmi K20 May Launch as Xiaomi Mi 9T Outside China, Leaked Retail Box Tips

Xiaomi Mi 9T is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and will include a 4,000mAh battery.

Updated: 1 June 2019 16:42 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi 9T is likely to have at least 6GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 9T purported retail box image has been posted on Weibo
  • Xiaomi could offer a Carbon Black variant of Mi 9T
  • The purported retail box also showcases a pop-up selfie camera

Xiaomi Mi 9T has been leaked in a few images allegedly showing its retail box. The new development comes just a couple of days after the Chinese company started teased the upcoming phone on its social media channels. While one of the leaked images has surfaced on Weibo, the other ones have been shared on Facebook by a Dubai-based YouTuber. All the early images purportedly showcase the front panel of Mi 9T that appears to have a pop-up selfie camera and a thin-bezel display. The Mi 9T is speculated as the global variant of the recently launched Redmi K20.

The image posted on Weibo allegedly shows the retail box of the Xiaomi Mi 9T Carbon Black variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The box image carries the handset's render along with the Mi 9T branding. Furthermore, the render indicates the presence of a pop-up selfie camera on the new Mi 9-series phone.

Notably, the image featured on the retail box looks similar to the official renders of the Redmi K20-series models that were launched in China last month. Some earlier rumours also claimed that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro would debut globally as the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro, respectively.

If you aren't convinced with what's surfaced on Weibo, a Dubai-based YouTuber who has a consumer tech-focussed channel on YouTube, called SalimBaba Technical, has shared a couple of images on Facebook that show the retail box as well as the actual phone. The first image shared by the YouTuber shows a box that is identical to what has been posted on Weibo. There is a phone render on the top of the box to highlight the pop-up selfie camera.

xiaomi mi 9t retail box front image facebook salimbaba technical Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T purported images highlight key specifications
Photo Credit: Facebook/ SalimBaba Technical

 

The second image shared by the YouTuber purportedly gives a glimpse at the front of the Mi 9T. The phone in the image has a screen protector on top that lists some of the specifications. These could be of the Mi 9T and include a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the triple rear camera setup, 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone also appears to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed much about the Mi 9T so far. However, it posted a teaser on its social media channels earlier this week that confirmed the name of the new phone and suggested its notchless, full-screen design. The company also teased its new Mi 9-series phone by posting a render that showed a triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera. The render could be associated with the Mi 9T.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T recently received the NBTC certification in Thailand and the NCC certification in Taiwan. The phone is rumoured to launch in Russia later this month. Moreover, it could arrive in Dubai alongside its debut in Russia -- thanks to the latest leak.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 9T specifications, Xiaomi Mi 9T, Mi 9T, Xiaomi, Redmi K20
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
