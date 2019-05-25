Redmi K20 Loudspeaker Teased, New Image Leaks Ahead of May 28 Launch

Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi K20 for quite some time now. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and is terms as the Flagship Killer 2.0 by Xiaomi. When the product launches, it is expected to take on the OnePlus 7 which for recently launched at an aggressive price of Rs. 32,999. This new Xiaomi flagship has been in the news since the Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain first tweeted about this Flagship Killer, confirming that the product will make its way to India.

Now ahead of its official launch in China, Redmi is dropping teasers on its Weibo page revealing more details about the upcoming Redmi K20. In the latest teaser the company has revealed that the K20 sports an ultra-linear speaker in a big 0.9cc physical cavity. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also mentions that this setup makes the K20 very loud and that the effect is ‘very outstanding' when playing games.

Some of the recent teasers also reveal that the Redmi K20 will feature Game Turbo 2.0. This will be an update to Game Turbo which recently debuted on the Poco F1 through a new MIUI Global Beta update. Also this feature is claimed to enhance the gaming experience on the smartphone. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also revealed that the K20 will have the DC Dimming feature just like the OnePlus 7 Pro which is aimed to control screen brightness using DC voltage. This helps reduce the flickering effect of the display panel and is a replacement to the Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) technology.

Weibing also revealed that the K20 will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack and come with support for Hi-Res audio. The smartphone is also touted to deliver an advanced audio experience through Mi Sound proprietary amplification technology.

Redmi's Weibo account also mentions that it will take pre-bookings for the Redmi K20 starting at 10am local time in China (7:30am IST) on May 24. Customers who wish to buy the Redmi K20 can pre-order it by paying CNY 100 (roughy Rs. 1,000). A separate leak claims that the Redmi K20 Pro price will start at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,100) for the 6GB/ 64GB variant, going up to CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 6GB/ 128GB variant, and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for the 8GB/ 128GB variant.

The same leak also tips a 4,000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel primary camera, and a Snapdragon 855 SoC for the Redmi K20 Pro. Interestingly, another leak indicates the Redmi K20, unlike the Redmi K20 Pro, will feature a Snapdragon 730 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC on the Redmi K20 Pro.

A clearer image of the Redmi K20 has also leaked by MySmartPrice. The Redmi K20 is expected to launch in a Flame Red colour and is expected to have a glass back with a flame-like pattern at the back. This is a unique pattern and hasn't been seen on a smartphone yet.

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

At the back, it has a triple camera setup along with dual LED flash. The phone also sports ‘Redmi' and ‘Designed by Xiaomi' branding arranged in landscape orientation. From the image it can be seen that the power and the volume buttons are on the right side of the device.

We already know that there are two phones that are currently in the works, the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. Both these smartphones are rumoured to sport 6.39-inch AMOLED displays with full-HD+ resolution. These devices are also rumoured to have 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and have 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Earlier leaks have revealed that the smartphone will sport a 4000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel camera.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to sport a pop-up selfie camera. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi flagship will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, a super-wide angle lens and 2-day battery life. The Redmi K20 is scheduled to launch on May 28 in China but there is no concrete date for an India launch yet.