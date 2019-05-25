Technology News

Redmi K20 Loudspeaker Teased, New Image Leaks Ahead of May 28 Launch

Redmi K20 is set to launch on May 28 in China

By | Updated: 25 May 2019 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Loudspeaker Teased, New Image Leaks Ahead of May 28 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 is scheduled to launch on May 28 in China
  • It will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The Redmi K20 Pro is rumoured to sport a pop-up selfie camera

Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi K20 for quite some time now. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and is terms as the Flagship Killer 2.0 by Xiaomi. When the product launches, it is expected to take on the OnePlus 7 which for recently launched at an aggressive price of Rs. 32,999. This new Xiaomi flagship has been in the news since the Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain first tweeted about this Flagship Killer, confirming that the product will make its way to India.

Now ahead of its official launch in China, Redmi is dropping teasers on its Weibo page revealing more details about the upcoming Redmi K20. In the latest teaser the company has revealed that the K20 sports an ultra-linear speaker in a big 0.9cc physical cavity. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also mentions that this setup makes the K20 very loud and that the effect is ‘very outstanding' when playing games.

Some of the recent teasers also reveal that the Redmi K20 will feature Game Turbo 2.0. This will be an update to Game Turbo which recently debuted on the Poco F1 through a new MIUI Global Beta update. Also this feature is claimed to enhance the gaming experience on the smartphone. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also revealed that the K20 will have the DC Dimming feature just like the OnePlus 7 Pro which is aimed to control screen brightness using DC voltage. This helps reduce the flickering effect of the display panel and is a replacement to the Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) technology.

Weibing also revealed that the K20 will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack and come with support for Hi-Res audio. The smartphone is also touted to deliver an advanced audio experience through Mi Sound proprietary amplification technology.

Redmi's Weibo account also mentions that it will take pre-bookings for the Redmi K20 starting at 10am local time in China (7:30am IST) on May 24. Customers who wish to buy the Redmi K20 can pre-order it by paying CNY 100 (roughy Rs. 1,000). A separate leak claims that the Redmi K20 Pro price will start at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,100) for the 6GB/ 64GB variant, going up to CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 6GB/ 128GB variant, and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for the 8GB/ 128GB variant.

The same leak also tips a 4,000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel primary camera, and a Snapdragon 855 SoC for the Redmi K20 Pro. Interestingly, another leak indicates the Redmi K20, unlike the Redmi K20 Pro, will feature a Snapdragon 730 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC on the Redmi K20 Pro.

A clearer image of the Redmi K20 has also leaked by MySmartPrice. The Redmi K20 is expected to launch in a Flame Red colour and is expected to have a glass back with a flame-like pattern at the back. This is a unique pattern and hasn't been seen on a smartphone yet.

redmi k20 mysmartprice redmi

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

 

At the back, it has a triple camera setup along with dual LED flash. The phone also sports ‘Redmi' and ‘Designed by Xiaomi' branding arranged in landscape orientation. From the image it can be seen that the power and the volume buttons are on the right side of the device.

We already know that there are two phones that are currently in the works, the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. Both these smartphones are rumoured to sport 6.39-inch AMOLED displays with full-HD+ resolution. These devices are also rumoured to have 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and have 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Earlier leaks have revealed that the smartphone will sport a 4000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel camera.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to sport a pop-up selfie camera. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi flagship will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, a super-wide angle lens and 2-day battery life. The Redmi K20 is scheduled to launch on May 28 in China but there is no concrete date for an India launch yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Price
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Samsung AI Center Shows New Algorithm That Can Animate a Talking Head With Just a Single Photo
Nokia Says Women and Some Men Will Get a Pay Hike to Close Gender Gap
Redmi K20 Loudspeaker Teased, New Image Leaks Ahead of May 28 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Digital TV Reportedly Introduces New SD, HD Long-Term Packs
  2. Redmi K20 Loudspeaker Teased, New Image Leaks Ahead of May 28 Launch
  3. Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Admits Buying iPhones for Family Members
  4. MSI GT76 Titan, GE65 Raider, P65 Creator With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched
  5. Redmi K20 Teasers Confirm Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming, 4,000mAh Battery
  6. BSNL Launches New Service to Recommend Best STV for Consumers
  7. Tesla's 'Extreme' Success in Norway Becomes Double-Edged Sword
  8. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  9. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Next Sale in India on May 29
  10. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.