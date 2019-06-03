It is official. The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro have been confirmed to launch in India within the next six weeks. Earlier today, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter and announced that the freshly-launched Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro will make it to the Indian market in the next six weeks, which means the phone might be launched before mid-July in India. As of now, there is no word on any sales partnership or pricing of the phones for the Indian market, but we expect the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro to be priced aggressively in typical Xiaomi fashion.

The Xiaomi India MD teased last month that the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro will make it to the Indian market, but did not give any hints as to when the launch will happen. The Xiaomi executive has now spilt the beans on the Redmi K20 duo's launch timeline in India, confirming that it will happen before mid-July. For now, there is no official word on the Redmi K20 pair's pricing, availability details, or launch offers.

Redmi K20, K20 Pro price in India (expected)

As mentioned above, there have been no teasers or credible leaks so far regarding the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro's price in India, but their pricing for the Chinese market might give us an idea. The Redmi K20 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000) in China for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants will set buyers back by CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,000), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,000) respectively.

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 26,000) respectively. Contrary to speculations, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will retain the original names upon their India launch and won't be marketed as the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro.