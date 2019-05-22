Redmi K20 will debut with a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed through a teaser post on Weibo. The latest teaser comes just ahead of the formal launch of the new Redmi flagship that is scheduled for May 28. Separately, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have reportedly received the 3C certification in China. The certification is believed to have suggested that while the Redmi K20 will come with 18W fast charging support, the Redmi K20 Pro could have 27W support. It is also being reported that the Redmi K20 may arrive globally as the Xiaomi Mi 9T.

In the series of developments, the Weibo post by the Redmi team has formally confirmed that the Redmi K20 will come with the seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing in a separate post on Weibo mentioned while detailing the new sensor that it will have a 3P lens along with a small macro camera. The sensor is touted to have 7.2-micron ultra-large pixels along with 100 percent larger photosensitive area over the previous fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint scanning area has also been increased by 15 percent.

To recall, the Mi 9 was launched in February with a fifth-generation in-display sensor. The company, however, didn't reveal the presence of the sixth-generation fingerprint sensor on any of its newer models.

In addition to the official teaser, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have reportedly received the 3C certification in China. The phone with model numbers M1903F11A, M1903F11T, and M1903F11C that is said to have got the 3C certification is believed to be the Redmi K20 Pro. It is found to come with a 27W-supporting MDY-10-EH charger.

There is another phone on the purported 3C listing with model numbers M1903F10A, M1903F10T, and M1903F10C. These could be the distinct variants of the Redmi K20 and are said to have MDY-10-EC charger with 18W support.

The phones with model numbers M1903F10 and M1903F11 were already tipped to be the two new Redmi flagship models. One of them with model number M1903F10G was recently spotted on the IMDA database in Singapore. The same model number also reportedly appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) as the Mi 9T. Therefore, it is speculated that the Redmi K20 could debut globally as the Mi 9T.

That being said, we weren't able to spot the certification listings of the said model numbers. It is, thus, safe to take the development with a pinch of salt.

As we mentioned, the Redmi K20 launch in China is set for May 28. But in the meantime, further teasers pertaining to the new smartphone are likely to hit the Web.