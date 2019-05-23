Redmi K20 is set to debut in China on May 28. While the formal launch is just a few days away, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has now confirmed that the new Redmi flagship will come with a gradient finish. An official image showcasing the Redmi K20 has been posted on Weibo that shows the gradient paint job with a heart-shaped pattern at the back. The phone also appears to sport three cameras at the back along with an LED flash. Additionally, there is the absence of the fingerprint sensor from the back. The latest development comes soon after the Redmi K20 was teased to sport a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

The post carrying the official Redmi K20 image has been published by the Redmi account on Weibo. The image shows the new phone from its back that sports a gradient finish along with a heart-shaped pattern.

Alongside the gradient finish, the back image of the Redmi K20 shows three vertically-aligned rear cameras -- with one distinctly placed along with a metallic ring. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. Further, the power button and volume rocker are available on the right of the smartphone. Redmi branding is also clearly visible in the image.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet on Wednesday evening that carries the same image, which has been shared on Weibo. Jain claims that the image is a "real picture" of the Redmi K20 and "not a rendition."

The Redmi K20 launch is set in China for May 28. In addition to its debut in China, Xiaomi's Jain recently revealed on social media that the new phone would arrive in India soon. The phone will come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and is touted to be the Flagship Killer 2.0.

Earlier this week, the Redmi K20 was teased to feature a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. This is claimed to use a small macro camera to enable biometric identification on the smartphone.