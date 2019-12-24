Technology News
loading

Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report

Redmi K20 Android 10 update size is said to be 2.3GB.

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 10:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report

Redmi K20 had earlier received Android 9-based MIUI 11 update

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 users are getting the MIUI V11.0.2.0.QFJCNXM version
  • The latest update has started to roll out in China for now
  • Redmi K20 users in other regions should receive the update soon

Redmi K20 has reportedly started receiving the Android 10 update. The update is rolling out to users in China for now, and it should roll out in other markets soon. To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro received the update in September itself, soon after the Android 10 update was first rolled out with Google's Pixel lineup and the Essential Phone, and now the non-Pro variant is receiving it as well. Android 10 brings new features like system-wide dark mode, more privacy controls, a focus mode to let users silence apps they find distracting, a hierarchy system for notifications, bubble notifications, smart reply, and a new gesture navigation mode among others.

According to a report by Chinese tech publication ITHome , Redmi K20 has started receiving the Android 10 update in China. The version number for the latest update is MIUI V11.0.2.0.QFJCNXM, and the report has shared a screenshot of the update arriving on a Redmi K20 China variant. Based on the screenshot, the update is of 2.3GB in size. There is no word on when the update will arrive for Redmi K20 users in India. You can check the arrival of the Android 10 update on your Redmi K20 by going to Settings > About phone > System update.

Redmi K20 has already received the MIUI 11 update, bringing in features like a modern UI, dynamic sound system, dynamic font system, MI Work app, Mi Go app, and much more. The Android 10 update should integrate all the new features that Google has implemented, but because MIUI is heavily skinned, some Android 10 features may be implemented in a different manner on Xiaomi phones than on phones running on stock Android.

Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India, Users Report

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth, lag-free performance
  • Appealing design
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
  • Quite slippery
  • No expandable storage
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Update, Android 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
With 'Tornado Beer' and Brick-Breaking, Chinese Villager Becomes Twitter Sensation
20 Iconic Smartphones of the Decade Past

Related Stories

Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile to Fun Race 3D: Top Mobile Games of 2019
  2. Boeing Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Aborted Mission
  3. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  4. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  5. Donald Trump Officially Launches New US Space Force
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Popular Messaging App ToTok Reportedly an Emirati Spying Tool
  8. Netflix Price Cuts Are Heating Up India's Streaming War
  9. OnePlus Red Cable Club Offers Free Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits
  10. Realme Set to Take on Mi Note 10 Series With 108-Megapixel Camera Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer Launched: 1 Year Validity, Unlimited Voice Calls, Other Benefits at Rs. 2,020
  2. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
  3. With 'Tornado Beer' and Brick-Breaking, Chinese Villager Becomes Twitter Sensation
  4. Netflix Girds for Price War in India Streaming Battleground
  5. Boeing Fires Dennis Muilenburg, Names David Calhoun as CEO Amid Max Crisis
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite May Launch at CES 2020
  7. Realme Working on 108-Megapixel Camera Phone, Company’s India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
  8. Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, Timings, Where to Watch Solar Eclipse Live, and More
  9. Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Launched, Offers Utilitarian Design and Features at Affordable Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.