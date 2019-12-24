Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report

Redmi K20 has reportedly started receiving the Android 10 update. The update is rolling out to users in China for now, and it should roll out in other markets soon. To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro received the update in September itself, soon after the Android 10 update was first rolled out with Google's Pixel lineup and the Essential Phone, and now the non-Pro variant is receiving it as well. Android 10 brings new features like system-wide dark mode, more privacy controls, a focus mode to let users silence apps they find distracting, a hierarchy system for notifications, bubble notifications, smart reply, and a new gesture navigation mode among others.

According to a report by Chinese tech publication ITHome , Redmi K20 has started receiving the Android 10 update in China. The version number for the latest update is MIUI V11.0.2.0.QFJCNXM, and the report has shared a screenshot of the update arriving on a Redmi K20 China variant. Based on the screenshot, the update is of 2.3GB in size. There is no word on when the update will arrive for Redmi K20 users in India. You can check the arrival of the Android 10 update on your Redmi K20 by going to Settings > About phone > System update.

Redmi K20 has already received the MIUI 11 update, bringing in features like a modern UI, dynamic sound system, dynamic font system, MI Work app, Mi Go app, and much more. The Android 10 update should integrate all the new features that Google has implemented, but because MIUI is heavily skinned, some Android 10 features may be implemented in a different manner on Xiaomi phones than on phones running on stock Android.

