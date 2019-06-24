Technology News
loading

Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Kernel Sources Released, Available on GitHub

Redmi K20 and Redmi 7A were introduced in China last month.

By | Updated: 24 June 2019 10:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Kernel Sources Released, Available on GitHub

Redmi K20 sports a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • Redmi K20 was spotted on sale in Philippines as Mi 9T
  • Kernel source is an important part of ROM development

Redmi K20, Redmi 7, and Redmi 7A kernel sources are now available on GitHub. The Redmi K20 and Redmi 7A were launched in May last month, and the Redmi K20 is expected to launch in India soon. The was recently officially launched in Europe. The Redmi 7 on the other hand was launched in China in March, before being made available in India in May. Kernel source is an important part of the custom ROM development process for developers. Recently, Redmi K20 Pro and Mi Mix 3 5G smartphone's kernel source were also made available by Xiaomi.

The kernel source for the Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, and Redmi 7 are now available to developers via Github. With Xiaomi releasing kernel source for these devices, developers can get to work like porting custom recovery for these devices. With a custom recovery, users who like to tinker with their smartphones will be able to flash different ROMs on their devices and it will help developers in building custom ROMs as well.

The Redmi K20 was launched in China last month, and is confirmed to arrive in India in about four weeks. India chief Manu Kumar Jain has been dropping confirmation regularly about the arrival of the phone in the Indian market. The Redmi 7A was also launched in China last month, and should hopefully arrive in international markets soon. On the other hand, as we mentioned, the Redmi 7 was launched in China in March, and was brought to India in May.

Mi 9T With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 20-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched

As mentioned, the Redmi K20 Pro kernel source was also made available earlier this month, alongside the kernel source for Mi Mix 3 5G.

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel sensor on the pop-up camera module for selfies and video chat. The Redmi K20 has up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Lots of ads in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 7 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Further reading: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Price, Redmi K20 Specifications, Redmi 7A, GitHub
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus TV Launch Rumoured to Take Place Soon
Samsung Galaxy A10s Spotted Listed on US FCC Site, Shows Dual Camera Setup
Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Kernel Sources Released, Available on GitHub
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus TV Tipped to Debut Soon
  2. Is Firefox Better Than Chrome? It Comes Down to Privacy
  3. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  4. BSNL Offering Free Access to Hotstar Premium With Its New Broadband Plan
  5. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  6. Amazon, Toshiba Launch Low-Cost Fire TV Televisions With Dolby Vision
  7. DTH Subscribers Are Saving Money With TRAI’s New Rules, Government Says
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 3, Company Confirms
  9. Samsung Galaxy M40 Review
  10. Is the Samsung Galaxy M40 Good Enough to Beat Redmi Note 7 Pro?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.