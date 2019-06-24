Redmi K20, Redmi 7, and Redmi 7A kernel sources are now available on GitHub. The Redmi K20 and Redmi 7A were launched in May last month, and the Redmi K20 is expected to launch in India soon. The was recently officially launched in Europe. The Redmi 7 on the other hand was launched in China in March, before being made available in India in May. Kernel source is an important part of the custom ROM development process for developers. Recently, Redmi K20 Pro and Mi Mix 3 5G smartphone's kernel source were also made available by Xiaomi.

The kernel source for the Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, and Redmi 7 are now available to developers via Github. With Xiaomi releasing kernel source for these devices, developers can get to work like porting custom recovery for these devices. With a custom recovery, users who like to tinker with their smartphones will be able to flash different ROMs on their devices and it will help developers in building custom ROMs as well.

The Redmi K20 was launched in China last month, and is confirmed to arrive in India in about four weeks. India chief Manu Kumar Jain has been dropping confirmation regularly about the arrival of the phone in the Indian market. The Redmi 7A was also launched in China last month, and should hopefully arrive in international markets soon. On the other hand, as we mentioned, the Redmi 7 was launched in China in March, and was brought to India in May.

Mi 9T With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 20-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched

As mentioned, the Redmi K20 Pro kernel source was also made available earlier this month, alongside the kernel source for Mi Mix 3 5G.

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel sensor on the pop-up camera module for selfies and video chat. The Redmi K20 has up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.