NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Go With Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Set to Launch in Philippines as Xiaomi's First Android Go Phone; Specifications Revealed

Redmi Go With Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Set to Launch in Philippines as Xiaomi's First Android Go Phone; Specifications Revealed

, 25 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Go With Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Set to Launch in Philippines as Xiaomi's First Android Go Phone; Specifications Revealed

Redmi Go has been listed on Lazada with all its key specifications ahead of the formal launch

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's Mi Philippines Facebook page has teased the launch of Redmi Go
  • Redmi Go has also listed on Lazada's Philippines portal
  • The Android Go phone features a 5-inch HD display

Redmi Go, Xiaomi's first Android Go phone, is likely to launch in the Philippines in the coming days. But ahead of its formal debut, the new smartphone has been teased by Xiaomi's Mi Philippines page on Facebook. The company's official retail partner Lazada has also listed the Redmi Go along with detailing all its key specifications. The Android Go model appears to sport a 5-inch HD display panel and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM.

Among other developments, Xiaomi's Mi Philippines Facebook page has teased the launch of the Redmi Go in the country. The formal teaser gives a glimpse at the handset alongside carrying a hashtag #GoSmartDoMore to hint at the upcoming debut.

While Xiaomi hasn't revealed much about the Redmi Go, its retail partner in the Philippines, Lazada, has listed the model along with specifications. The online listing, which was available at the time of filing this story, shows that the Redmi Go comes with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and has Black and Blue colour options. However, it doesn't give any details about the price of the upcoming handset.

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (4G LTE) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display along with 380 nits of brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Android Go phone has a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with Adreno 308 GPU and 1GB of RAM. There is also 8GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Xiaomi has provided an 8-megapixel rear camera along with 1.12-micron pixel size and f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is accompanied by an LED flash and supports HDR. For selfies, the Redmi Go has a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with 1.2-micron pixel size and f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Go has been listed with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. The smartphone has a dual microphone setup for noise cancellation. Besides, it packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm.

The online listing of the Redmi Go was first spotted by Revu.com.ph.

Alongside the Philippines, India is expected to be one of the key markets for the Redmi Go. Companies such as Samsung, iVoomi, and Xolo have already brought their Android Go models in the Indian market to attract customers looking for affordable Android smartphones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Go

Redmi Go

Display5.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM1GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
Storage8GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Go specifications, Redmi Go, Xiaomi Redmi Go, Xiaomi Android Go, Android Go, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Spider-Man Spin-Off Morbius Casts Matt Smith in ‘Major Role’: Report
Microsoft's Bing Back Online in China
Redmi Go With Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Set to Launch in Philippines as Xiaomi's First Android Go Phone; Specifications Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  2. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  3. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  4. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  5. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  6. Xiaomi Makes It Easier to Order Mi Ecosystem Products From China in India
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode
  8. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  9. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  10. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Scheduled to Get Android Pie Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.