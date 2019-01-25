Redmi Go, Xiaomi's first Android Go phone, is likely to launch in the Philippines in the coming days. But ahead of its formal debut, the new smartphone has been teased by Xiaomi's Mi Philippines page on Facebook. The company's official retail partner Lazada has also listed the Redmi Go along with detailing all its key specifications. The Android Go model appears to sport a 5-inch HD display panel and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM.

Among other developments, Xiaomi's Mi Philippines Facebook page has teased the launch of the Redmi Go in the country. The formal teaser gives a glimpse at the handset alongside carrying a hashtag #GoSmartDoMore to hint at the upcoming debut.

While Xiaomi hasn't revealed much about the Redmi Go, its retail partner in the Philippines, Lazada, has listed the model along with specifications. The online listing, which was available at the time of filing this story, shows that the Redmi Go comes with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and has Black and Blue colour options. However, it doesn't give any details about the price of the upcoming handset.

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (4G LTE) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display along with 380 nits of brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Android Go phone has a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with Adreno 308 GPU and 1GB of RAM. There is also 8GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Xiaomi has provided an 8-megapixel rear camera along with 1.12-micron pixel size and f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is accompanied by an LED flash and supports HDR. For selfies, the Redmi Go has a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with 1.2-micron pixel size and f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Go has been listed with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. The smartphone has a dual microphone setup for noise cancellation. Besides, it packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm.

The online listing of the Redmi Go was first spotted by Revu.com.ph.

Alongside the Philippines, India is expected to be one of the key markets for the Redmi Go. Companies such as Samsung, iVoomi, and Xolo have already brought their Android Go models in the Indian market to attract customers looking for affordable Android smartphones.