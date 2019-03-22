Redmi Go first sale was held on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12pm (Noon) IST today. Soon after the sale ended, Xiaomi has announced the date for its second sale. The Redmi Go is slated to go on sale in India for the second time on March 25 i.e., Monday. The sale will commence at 2pm IST and will go on till the stock runs out. Key features of the budget Redmi Go include a 3,000mAh battery, an HD display, a dedicated microSD card slot, and support for over 20 Indian languages.

The Redmi Go was launched in India earlier this week, and the second sale announcement was made on Mi.com. You can hit the ‘Notify Me' button on Flipkart to get alerts on the sale of the phone. As mentioned, the second sale will begin at 2pm IST on March 25 i.e., Monday. Redmi Go launch offers include up to Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback and up to 100GB free. Flipkart has also listed no-cost EMI options and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Redmi Go price in India

The Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499 for the 1GB RAM/ 8GB inbuilt storage variant. For now, the 1GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant has not been launched in the country. It will be made available in two colour variants — Black and Blue. It was unveiled globally first, and then was made available in Philippines in February.

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 308 GPU.

The Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. The company is also touting full-HD video recording, apart from HDR features, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front, the Redmi Go bears a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. HDR features for the front camera were also touted - said to be a feature that's new for the entry-level segment.

Xiaomi has announced a single inbuilt storage variant of the Redmi Go in India – 8GB – and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with its own dedicated slot. Users also get unlimited storage on Google Photos in high quality resolution, said to be a first in the segment.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. It runs on a 3,000mAh battery that the company touts can provide a standby time up to 10 days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.