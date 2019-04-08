Technology News

Redmi Go Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores

, 08 April 2019
Redmi Go price in India is set at Rs. 4,499

Highlights

Redmi Go is now available 24x7 online and offline

The phone is on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com. Mi Home stores

Earlier, the phone was being sold in flash sales every week

Redmi Go flash sales are done, and the smartphone will now be available 24x7 moving forward. Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Go will be available on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home in an open sale manner. The Redmi Go is the first Android Go phone from Xiaomi, and was launched in India last month. The phone bears an HD display, support for unlimited Google Photos storage, a 3,000mAh battery, as well as a dedicated microSD card slot. The company is also touting support for over 20 Indian languages, as well as Google Assistant Hindi support (and Hinglish) in the smartphone.

Redmi Go price in India, sale offers

Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499 for the 1GB RAM/ 8GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in an open sale manner in two colour variants - Black and Blue. The phone is available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Redmi India made this open sale announcement on Twitter.

Flipkart is listing an exchange offer, and 5 percent instant discount via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Mi.com has listed an exchange offer, up to Rs. 2,200 cashback and up to 100GB data free from Jio, and Mi Protect for Rs. 399 as sale offers.

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 308 GPU. Xiaomi has announced a single inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi Go in India – 8GB – and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with its own dedicated slot. Users also get unlimited storage on Google Photos in high quality resolution, said to be a first in the segment.

The Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. The company is also touting full-HD video recording support, apart from HDR features, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front, the Redmi Go packs a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. It runs on a 3,000mAh battery that the company claims can provide a standby time up to 10 days.

Can Redmi Go Be the affordable smartphone that kills feature phones? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Go

Redmi Go

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Extremely affordable
  • Well built and good-looking
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Sub-par cameras
  • Limited RAM and storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Go review
Display5.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM1GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
Storage8GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
